BELLS — The Van Alstyne boys won the District 10-3A cross country championship while the Bells girls and both Whitewright squads also qualified for the regional meet.

The Class 3A Region II meet will be at the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex in Dallas on October 28.

Van Alstyne won the team title with 39 points and finished one point ahead of Bonham. Whitewright took third with 72 points and Howe was fifth with 112 points.

The Panthers took the top three spots as Blake Hyatt won the district title in 17:37.57, followed by Bryce Sevarino in 18:28 and Cade Milroy with a time of 18:51.48.

Alex Perperidis was 16th in 20:18.83, Ben Smith was 18th in 20:41.68 and Sergio Castillo was 23rd in 21:46 to round out VA’s effort.

Howe’s Jake Fabacher also qualified for the regional meet with a sixth-place finish in 19:18.90.

Whitewright was led by Karsten Fabian, who was eighth in 19:27.56. Kayden Carraway was right behind in 19:29.50 and Logan Hammond was 10th in 19:44.06.

Wyatt Westcoat was 21st in 21:15.75, Jeremiah Camarillo was 26th in 23:05.06, Austin Green was right behind in 23:49.95 and Seth Samples was 30th in 24:19.93.

Bells’ Wyatt Stephens was 17th with a time of 20:19.67.

On the girls’ side, Bells was second with 58 points behind district champ Leonard, which had 43 points. Whitewright took third with 74 points. Van Alstyne was fifth with 109 points.

Haley Arledge led the Lady Panthers with a fourth-place finish in 15:23.09 while Jaiden Tocquigny was sixth in 15:29.56, Kiley Arledge was ninth in 16:04.07, Madison Lewis was 14th in 16:41.42, Maci Keener was 29th with a time of 18:34.61, Courtney Davidson was 36th in 20:19.28 and Landri Hicks was 38th in 20:21.62.

Whitewright was led by Danielle Slack, who placed eighth in 15:41.41. Maylee Patterson was 13th in 16:37.30, Jenna Lukehart placed 17th in 17:21.97, Mia Card was 20th in 17:55.80, Skylar Gerner was one spot back in 17:57.55, Marquetta Smith was 24th in 18:04.46 and Jacie Jones placed 25th in 18:10.94.

Howe’s Marissa Agee was the district runner-up and is headed to regionals after a time of 15:14.19. Leonard’s Audrey Shaw won the 10-3A title in 14:47.96.

Van Alstyne’s Margie Carson was fifth in 15:24.85 and Kate Carson was ninth in 15:53.46 to earn berths in the region meet.