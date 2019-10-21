ARLINGTON — The Dallas locker room was a picture of tranquillity late Sunday night after a statement win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Running back Zeke Elliott was discussing whether he should fly up to Columbus to watch his Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

A voice out of nowhere, "Hey, do we get paid during the bye week?"

Backup guard Xavier Su'a-Filo fixed his teammate's Tyron Smith's collar over in the corner.

It was a night of celebration for the big boys up front and the NFL's most productive back over the last three years.

And when that's the case, the Dallas Cowboys are one tough out.

The winning formula is so simple for this bunch. Call it Cowboys 101. Run Zeke behind that line, impose your physical will on the opposition, take smart downfield shots with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper and hope the defense finds some consistency, especially in the area of turnovers.

It all came together before a national television audience.

Dallas took Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson's win guarantee and shoved it somewhere outside of the Metroplex with a comprehensive 37-10 to the delight of 92,212 gathered at Jerry World, including the stadium's billionaire namesake who couldn't stop smiling at game's end. Jerry Jones was entirely respectful of the Philly coach, who said on his radio show last week that his team would come down to the Metroplex, beat the Cowboys and return to the city of Brotherly Love in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

"I think anytime anybody says you can't do it, there's a human element that usually means you are going to show it," he said. "So, in that respect, I think that might have had an impact. If that helped them out, then so be it."

After three straight losses, including that head shakers against the Jets, the Cowboys were in no mood to head into the bye week as an under-.500 ballclub. Instead, they came out and hit the Eagles in the mouth with a punishing rushing attack. Elliott finished with 111 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dallas averaged 5.3 per rush and when that's happening, it's a scary offense. It also benefits Prescott, who is much better when the run game is the top priority. Dak picked his spots against the league's worst pass defense for 239 yards, one passing touchdown and another on the ground.

Even kicker Brett Maher got into the act with his third career field goal of over 60 yards.

When Fort Worth Star-Telegram scribe Clarence E. Hill, Jr. asked Jones if plans to grant contract extensions to Prescott and star wideout Amari Cooper anytime soon, Jones said, "Well, I'm going to pay everybody."

"You said, 'everybody' so that means you're giving us (writers) money too," I said.

"I hear you," Jones said. "And I admire you for asking."

Good times.

Laughs aside, the Cowboys should be most happy with the fact they won most every battle on both lines, played with their noses out the front the whole time and showed no let-up in the most lopsided win over Philly in nearly 20 years.

"At the end of the day, we need guys to play fast and then no worries," said Smith. "It's always good to run the ball with Zeke because it kind of opens things up."

As a result, the Cowboys are 4-3 and have opened up what's basically a 1.5 game lead on the Birds in the East because of that all-important head-to-head tiebreaker that may come into play later in the season. That record going into the bye week eases a lot of anxiety in the locker room. Players can heal up, like pass rusher Robert Quinn and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who suffered a neck injury. Plus, the fan base will feel a sense of confidence knowing a winnable game against the Giants awaits before some tough tests arrive in the form of the Vikings, Lions and Patriots.

"This team needed this," Elliott said. "This team definitely needed this win, especially in the fashion that we did it. You know, to get some momentum for this season, get some momentum going into the bye week, so we can close this season out right."

So dominant was the Dallas effort that the Eagles couldn't help but give their conquerors their props.

"They beat us today," said defensive end Brandon Graham. "They whooped on us today. You have to take your L sometimes. I am going to face this one. They whooped us."

Good win but many more are needed to get where the Cowboys think they can go. No Super Bowl was ever won after seven games but if ever there was a gut check for a team in the first half of a season, this was it.

The Cowboys passed.

Now they rest.