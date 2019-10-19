Weiss’ Oscar Jaramillo kicked a 40-yard field goal with 3:22 remaining in the game, and the Wolves hung on to defeat Cedar Creek 17-16 in a District 13-5A contest at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Wolves (6-1, 4-0) appeared to be in the drivers’ seat after the field goal, but on their next series, they were pushed back deep in their territory. They opted to take a safety, narrowing the score to 17-16.

Cedar Creek’s next drive was stopped on an interception by Seth Joseph at the Weiss 2-yard line with seconds remaining in the game. Weiss quarterback Tavian Cord kept the ball. Cedar Creek claimed that Cord was tackled in the end zone. But the officials said he crossed the end zone.

“From my vantage point, I thought it was a safety,” Cedar Creek coach Jon Edwards said. “I just told (officials) I thought it was a safety, and he tackled him behind the line. We’ll have to watch the video and see it he crossed the line and then got pushed back.”

Weiss coach Tommy Aultman said “(Cord) was definitely out of the end zone from our angle. If I’m on (Cedar Creek side), I’m gonna argue (for a safety).”

Weiss went up 14-0 on touchdowns in the second quarter and third quarter. On the first score, the Wolves benefitted from two penalties. Jaden Askew scored on a 3-yard run. On the second, the Wolves received excellent field position after a blocked punt. On the first play, Cord connected with CJ Meeks, who beat Dalen Jackson on a 43-yard touchdown.

Cedar Creek (4-3, 1-3) missed an opportunity early in the second quarter, recovering a fumbled punt by Edric Whitley at the Weiss 9. The Eagles couldn’t punch it in, and Christian Diaz missed a 21-yard field goal to the left.

Cedar Creek came to life in the fourth quarter. Following an interception by Reggie Smith, the Eagles scored on a 1-yard dive into the end zone by Javon Livingston.

Smith intercepted Cord again on the next series. Backup quarterback TIm Caldwell connected with Ty Pruett, who had moved from starting quarterback to wide receiver, on a 19-yard score.

The Eagles were hurt on the kickoff on a late hit penalty. That set up Jaramillo’s field goal.

“When you get to mid-October, it’s a war,” Aultman said. “We were fortunate to get the W.”