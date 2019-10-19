The Randall Raiders got some career nights offensively when they needed it the most Friday night.

In a must-win District 3-5A Division II game against Plainview at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium, the Raiders had a balanced offensive effort which led the way to a 38-20 win to put them in the win column in district play.

Randall (2-5, 1-1 in district) piled up 463 total yards, running for 236 and throwing for 227. But arguably nobody had abigger night than Brayden Beck.

With 189 yards on 25 carries, Beck spearheaded Randall’s running game. He got the Raiders on the board with a 1-yard run in the first quarter, and they never trailed. Beck finished the night with three touchdowns, including a 74-yarder in the third quarter which permanently shifted the momentum to the Raiders.

Quarterback Jakobe Norman only threw 11 passes, but he completed eight for 227 yards. Brandon Ellison had a big night catching the ball with four catches for 123 yards, including a 63-yard strike from Norman in the fourth quarter to puncutate the night.

Plainview fell to 1-6 and 0-2.

Randall 38, Plainview 20

Plainview 7 0 7 6 — 20

Randall 7 3 14 14 — 38

First Quarter

R—Brayden Beck 1 run (Juan Garcia kick)

P—Zabrin Duncan 3 pass from Michael Rhoades (Barron Williams kick)

Second Quarter

R—Garcia FG 21

Third Quarter

R—Beck 74 run (Garcia kick)

R—Brandon Ellison 2 run (Garcia kick)

P—Malik Owens 28 pass from Rhoades (Williams kick)

Fourth Quarter

R—Beck 1 run (Garcia kick)

P—Owens 34 pass from Rhoades (kick blocked)

R—Ellison 63 pass from Jakobe Norman (Garcia kick)

Plainview Randall

First downs 14 17

Rushing 76 236

Passing 152 227

Total yards 228 463

C-A-I 15-27-1 8-11-0

Punts-Avg. NA

Fumbles-lost NA

Penalties-yards 3-24 9-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Plainview: Triston Flores 1-41, Peyton McNutt 9-25, Rhoades 10-11. Randall: Beck 25-189, Ellison 6-28, Norman 3-12.

PASSING—Plainview: Rhoades 15-27-1-152. Randall: Norman 8-11-0-227.

RECEIVING—Plainview: Owens 5-75, Kole Mayberry 3-25, Duncan 2-17. Randall: Ellison 4-123, Tavion Combs 1-62, Mason Tupin 1-25.