Rondrick Stubblefield scored the first touchdown to open the scoring and the last touchdown to put Glenn up for good as the Grizzlies completed a come from behind 35-28 District 13-5A DII win over East View Friday at GISD Stadium.

With the game tied at 28 with 3:38 remaining, the Grizzlies took over at their own six after a Jackson Coulson’s booming 54-yard punt went out of bounds.

Glenn escaped the shadow of its own goal post out to midfield as Drew McGuire hit Kobi Surrell for 36 yards and Jarvis Henderson for eight yards to put the ball at the midfield stripe. Stubblefield then took a handoff around the right end, broke three tackles and tight-roped the sideline to put Glenn in front with 2:22 remaining.

“That run was remarkable. Being that size, little and breaking those tackles, he (Stubblefield) came up clutch,” McGuire said of his diminutive senior running back.

The Grizzly defense sealed the win as Bryson Henderson stepped in front of Coulson’s pass for the only turnover of the game.

Stubblefield finished with 106 yards on 13 carries, while Julius Morris tacked on 77 yards on 18 rushes as Glenn pounded out 269 yards on 51 carries.

Glenn, (4-3, 3-1) finished with 479 yards total as McGuire and Noah Reichold combined for 210 passing yards. McGuire finished with six completions in a dozen attempts for 123 yards and Reichold chipped in 87 yards and a touchdown on a 96-yard scoring drive in the last three minutes of the first half to tie the game at 14.

Henderson caught all three balls from Reichold on the drive including a 30-yarder for the score. For the game, Henderson finished with four catches for 95 yards.

While Coulson accounted for 213 yards through the air, the Patriots scored all four of their touchdowns via the ground.

Emarion Brooks scored twice, once from four yards out and then from 49-yards to put the hosts up 14-7 in the second stanza.

Brooks finished with 75 yards on 14 carries and Isaiah Quinton-Jackson added 60 yards on 16 totes.

Glenn will host Marble Falls next Friday while 5-2, 2-2 East View will take on district leader Weiss at the Pfield on Thursday.