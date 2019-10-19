Hays racked up 493 yards rushing in a 62-7 win over rival Lehman.

The real contest was between Xavier and Bobby Green, who took turns gashing the Lehman defense for long runs and touchdowns. Bobby found pay dirt early, scoring on runs of 20 and five yards, but Xavier got going later in the first quarter with scoring runs of 80, 7 and 58 yards to make it 34-0 before either band had a chance to take the field for halftime.

After halftime Christian Garcia got in on the fun, scoring from 2 and 5 yards out. Both Austin Sanchez and Christian Garcia scored on second-half runs.

The Lobos (1-5, 0-4 District 25-6A) were able to avoid the shutout when Logan Travis evaded the Rebel defense for a 4-yard touchdown run. The Rebels outgunned the Lobos 544-189 in total yards and had 29 first downs to Lehman’s eight and 10 different Hays players had rushing attempts.

The Rebels improved to 7-0 with the victory. They are currently tied atop the district standings along with Lake Travis at 5-0. They will face the toughest test of the season so far next week when Westlake comes to town.