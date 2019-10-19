In Friday night’s matchup between a pair of unbeatens in District 2-5A Division I at Dick Bivins Stadium, Caprock actually had the ball significantly more than Abilene Cooper.

But it came down to what the two teams did with it when they had it, and it explained in the end why Cooper was still undefeated and Caprock wasn’t.

Cooper struck for several big plays on both sides of the ball, and every time Caprock seemed ready to make a move, the Longhorns were struck by a big one. They all added up, especially in the second half, as Cooper sent Caprock to a 51-24 defeat.

Despite running 78 plays to Cooper’s 45, Caprock (2-5, 2-1 in district) never led. The Cougars (8-0, 4-0) converted Caprock miscues into a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, and the Longhorns were never able to get within double digits after that.

“We just put ourselves into a huge hole at the very beginning,” Caprock coach Dan Sherwood said. “I was really proud of how our defense played at the beginning against a very good football team. I thought we played with a lot of heart.”

Caprock actually got the first break on the first play from scrimmage, as Cooper’s Noah Garcia fumbled and it was recovered by Caprock’s Isaiah Carrasco at the Cooper 24-yard line.

But in a harbinger for both teams offensively in the first half, the Longhorns stalled and had to settle for a 37-yard field goal attempt by Cason Polivoda. It missed, and Cooper dodged a bullet.

It was still scoreless when Caprock got the ball back and Tarik Williams threw the first of his three interceptions on the half. Dylon Davis made the pick and returned it 42 yards to Caprock’s 15. Garcia ran in on the next play to make it 7-0.

On the next possession, the Longhorns suffered a similar fate, as they elected to go for it on fourth-and-nine at the Cooper 37. Davis intercepted it again and made a nifty return up the sideline, aided by a couple of nice blocks to take it to the end zone for a 71-yard scoring return to make it 14-0.

Davis finished the night with three interceptions and Caprock turned it over six times.

“You can’t give a team like that so many chances on turnovers,” Sherwood said. “(The Cougars) are the No. 9 team in the state and they don’t need that kind of help.”

Less than a minute into the second quarter, the Longhorns were at their own 3, facing a third-and-13. This time, Isaiah Boutte interecpted Williams and returned it 20 yards for a score to make it 21-0.

Caprock got on the board on the best drive of the half, as Cason Polivoda kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut it to 21-3 before halftime.

The Longhorns got the ball to start the second half and looked primed to make a game of it. They went 80 yards on seven plays, aided by a face mask penalty, as Corbin Putman finished the drive with a 1-yard run to cut it to 21-10.

But three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Cooper quarterback Aidan Thompson hit Daelin Campos on a wheel route and Campos did the rest himself, taking it 61 yards for a touchdown to stretch the lead to 27-10.

For perspective, the Cougars had only 58 yards in the first half. They had three scoring plays in the second half which covered more yards than that.

“I thought coach Sherwood and his staff had a real good plan defensively for us,” Cooper coach Aaron Roan said. “I felt if we could play more consistently in the second half we’d score. We’ve just got to continue to run what we do. We were able to pop a few big plays and get some momentum on our side.”

Caprock cut the score to 27-17 on a 20-yard scoring pass from Williams to Bryan Rodriguez, who had two scoring catches. But the Longhorns got no closer.

Only 36 seconds after that score, Thompson hit Isaiah Clark on a 30-yard scoring pass to make it 34-17.

In a span of 39 seconds at the start of the fourth quarter, the Cougars hit a pair of backbreakers to end all illusions of a competitive game. Noah Garcia broke off a 96-yard touchdown run, then following a Caprock fumble, Davis came in the game on offense and scored on a 59-yard run to make it 48-17.

Abilene Cooper 51, Caprock 24

Cooper 14 7 13 17 — 51

Caprock 0 3 14 7 — 24

First Quarter

AC—Noah Garcia 15 run (Trey Castillo kick), 8:52

AC—Dylon Davis 71 interception return (Castillo kick), 6:13

Second Quarter

AC—Isaiah Boutte 20 interception return (Castillo kick), 11:01

C—Cason Polivoda FG 27, 5:03

Third Quarter

C—Corbin Putman 1 run (Polivoda kick), 10:11

AC—Daelin Campos 61 pass from Aidan Thompson (kick failed)

C—Bryan Rodriguez 20 pass from Tarik Williams (Polivoda kick), 3:31

AC—Izaiah Clark 30 pass from Thompson (Castillo kick), 2:54

Fourth Quarter

AC—Garcia 96 run (Castillo kick), 11:37

AC—Davis 59 run (Castillo kick), 10:58

AC—Castillo FG 25, 7:57

C—Rodriguez 1 pass from Richard DeLeon (Polivoda kick), 1:27

Cooper Caprock

First downs 12 21

Rushing 256 80

Passing 155 224

Total yards 411 304

C-A-I 7-19-0 21-46-5

Punts-Avg. 5-45.8 5-32.8

Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-yards 12-128 4-34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cooper: Garcia 14-177, Jessus Menjivar 6-37, Thompson 1-(-6), Noah Bjorlie 3-(-14), Campos 1-3, Davis 1-59. Caprock: Putman 20-60, Williams 7-9, Draven Solis 5-11.

PASSING—Cooper: Thompson 7-19-0-145. Caprock: Williams 16-39-4-184, DeLeon 5-7-1-40.

RECEIVING—Cooper: Marcus Gomez 2-18, Garcia 1-8, Campos 2-91, Clark 2-38. Caprock: Rodriguez 12-95, Isayah Hernandez 6-88, Jose Reynoso 3-41.