Bellville intercepted a Lane Otto pass with 4:02 left in the game then ran out the clock to secure a tightly contested 23-20 victory over Smithville. Smithville (3-3, 0-1 District 12-4A Division II) had just completed a goal line stand n to give the home team a chance to steal a victory. Bellville (4-2, 1-0) put the ball in their workhorse's hands, Richard Reese, to secure the victory. Reese was a beast throughout the evening, running for 179 yards on an incredible 37 carries.

The Tigers would get the rolling with and impressive seven-play, 65-yard drive on their opening possession, culminating with an Otto 3-yard touchdown run. The Brahmas would respond with a quick drive of the their own, seveplays, 75 yards in only 2:35 to even the score up at 7 after Reese scored his first touchdown on a yard run.

Each team would hold the remainder of the first quarter but Bellville would grab their first lead of the game with 8:10 left in the half when Reese scored from 4 yards out.

The Tigers would score later in the quarter when Clay Padgett blocked a Brahma punt that was scooped up by Cameron Juarez and returned for a touchdown. The PAT was blocked, however, and returned for 2 points by Robert Briggs and Bellville now held a 16-13 advantage. Smithville would squander an opportunity to tie the game before the half but Owen Bruder's 22 yard FG attempt went wide right.

The Tigers would take the lead early in the third after recovering a Bellville fumble on the second half kickoff. Juarez would score his second touchdown of the night on a 3 yard run and Smithville took a 20-16 lead into the final frame.

Bellville would score on the first play of the 4th quarter on a Briggs 11-yard run to regain the lead for good with 11:55 left in the game.

The Brahmas outgained the Tigers 353 yards to 186 yards in total offense and racked up an amazing 21 first downs.

The Tigers were led by Juarez with 44 yards rushing on 10 carries while Otto threw for 112 yards on 8 of 19 passing.