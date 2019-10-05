The Brownwood Lady Lions remained unbeaten in District 7-4A volleyball competition, notching a four-set home victory over Godley Friday afternoon at Warren Gym.

The Lady Lions overcame 17 service errors to improve to 2-0 in league play and 15-11 overall with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 triumph.

“The girls showed their true grit again and pushed through some bad unforced errors and fought back and won,” said Lady Lions first-year head coach Allison Smith. “We can play better and I expect us to get it all together next week.”

Katelyn Windham led the offensive assault for Brownwood with 14 kills followed by 13 from Aleyia Cotton, eight from Olivia Fowler, six from Jaylen Savage, four each from Ashlyn Storm and Kylie Morris, and two from Tessa Goodwin.

Kylie Wooten dished out 19 assists while Goodwin contributed 18, Caitlyn Moody added a pair and Fowler, Cotton and Storm were credited with one each.

Morris' six aces were a team-best trailed by three each from Goodwin and Storm and one from Wooten.

On the defensive end, Moody logged 33 digs followed by Fowler with 19, Morris with 11, Windham with eight, Wooten with seven, Cotton with six, Storm with four and Savage and Goodwin with three apiece.

At the net, Savage and Storm collected one block each.

The Lady Lions are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mineral Wells, then visit No. 18 Stephenville at 4:30 p.m. Friday to wrap up the first half of district action.