Style points were scarce at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday night when Palo Duro hosted Lubbock High in a District 2-5A Division I game both teams needed to win if they were going stay in the playoff hunt.

And on a not too pleasant night weather wise in which the fourth quarter was delayed by over an hour thanks to lightning, neatness took a backseat. By the end of the evening, though, that number one in the win column looked quite handsome to the Dons, especially during Homecoming.

Palo Duro took the lead on the first possession of the second half and clinched it with a defensive score in the fourth quarter for a 26-17 victory, giving them their first district win of the season. There wasn't much in the way of drama or explosive plays for the Dons (3-3, 1-1 in district), but getting back to .500 all the way around was all that mattered.

"We just had one objsective tonight and that was to be 1-1 in district and 3-3 overall when it was over and we came out saw some toughness and grit," PD coach Chris Fisher said. "I thought we showed some growth from last Saturday to tonight."

That was necessary after the Dons opened district with a 35-14 loss to crosstown rival Caprock at Bivins a week earlier. This time, it certainly helped that Palo Duro started a lot more quickly than in that game.

The Dons forced a punt on Lubbock's first series, then went an on 11-play, 92-yard march for a touchdown, capped by Dondray DeGrate's swing pass to Anthony Randle to make it 7-0.

That was play was an example of how the Dons showed an ability to adapt. Randle, who also plays defensive back, was in the lineup since Treyson Dilworth was out with an ankle injury and responded by rushing for a game-high 140 yards on 20 carries.

"We missed Treyson but I knew it was my turn to step up," Randle said. "I knew it was Homecoming and it was a game we needed to win for the playoffs. I'm happy that I was ready to come out the way I did and we got a win out of it."

Lubbock (1-5, 0-2) responded on the next possession, getting on the board on the first play of the second quarter on Rodney Hunter's 1-yard scoring run to tie it 7-7.

The Westerners then forced a punt and took over at their own 37-yard line, On a third-and-17, Brandon Smith hit Noe Tijerina for a 51-yard gain down to the Palo Duro 19. Four plays later, Tijerina carried it on from 4 yards out to make it 14-7.

PD then embarked on another lengthy drive, going 64 yards on 14 plays (all runs), culminating on DeGrate's 1-yard run with 46 seconds left in the half. But Noel Marquez missed the extra point, keeping 14-13 going into halftime.

Lubbock then kicked off the second half and tried to seize some momentum by trying an onside kick and recovered it. But the Westerners were ruled offside, and had to try a more conventional kick.

"The offsides on the onside could have gone either way," Lubbock coach Shane Stephen said. "I don't know that the delay made much difference, but we made a few mistakes in the second half and we aren't the type of team who can afford to make mistakes."

Palo Duro took over at its 37 after the kickoff and went eight plays to score. Ironically after seven running plays, the payoff was a pass, as DeGrate rolled to his right and found De'Zhaun Gilbreath near the right front corner for a 17-yard touchdown pass on third-and-eight to give the Dons a 19-14 lead.

The Westerners responded by driving down to PD's 3, but the Dons held and Lubbock settled for a 21-yard field goal by William McNamara to cut it to 19-17. On the last play of the third quarter, Palo Duro punted down to the Lubbock 7, where the ball was downed and the referees halted play for lightning.

Punts were exchanged to start the fourth quarter, and the Westerners had the ball at their 20 when when Smith was stripped of it by Jean-Dodie Nduwimana behind the line of scrimmage. Zeke Mitchell picked it up and returned it 9 yards for a score to make it 26-17 with 6:29 left in the game.

"We kept thinking that the game would come down to who created the first turnover would have the best chance to win," Fisher said.

Lubbock got the ball back and drove to PD's 21, but was held on downs with over two minutes left. The Dons faced a third-and-nine, but Randle ran for 11 yards off right tackle to end any chances Lubbock may have had.

Palo Duro 26, Lubbock High 17

Lubbock High 0 14 3 0 — 17

Palo Duro 7 6 6 7 — 26

First Quarter

PD—Anthony Randle 9 pass from Dondray DeGrate (Noel Marquez kick), 4:48

Second Quarter

L—Rodney Hunter 1 run (William McNamara kick), 11:56

L—Noe Tijerina 4 run (McNamara kick), 7:14

PD—DeGrate 1 run (kick failed), 0:46

Third Quarter

PD—De'Zhaun Gilbreath 17 pass from DeGrate (run failed), 7:47

L—McNamara FG 21, 2:25

Fourth Quarter

PD—Zeke Mitchell 9 fumble return (Marquez kick), 6:29

Lubbock High Palo Duro

First downs 19 17

Rushing 168 204

Passing 150 64

Total yards 318 268

C-A-I 12-25-0 6-10-0

Punts-Avg. 2-38.5 3-34.7

Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-55 7-52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Lubbock High: Brandon Smith 6-43, Keith Ramirez 15-66, Hunter 5-22, Benny Soto 3-32, Tijerina 2-5. Palo Duro: DeGrate 12-44, Randle 20-140, Jabri Edwards 7-20, Esley Fields 1-0.

PASSING—Lubbock High: Smith 12-25-0-150. Palo Duro: DeGrate 6-10-0-64.

RECEIVING—Lubbock High: Maurice Ramirez 2-11, Darin Mendez 3-26, Tijerina 2-68, Owen Fuambu 1-16, Hunter 4-29. Palo Duro: Marquez 1-9, Israel Guevara 2-29, Randle 1-9, Gilbreath 1-17, Jacoby Diaz 1-0.