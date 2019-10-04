WACO — Baylor players were so thrilled with their dramatic upset of Iowa State last Saturday that they hesitated to leave the field.

At the urging of coach Matt Rhule, the Bears trotted to the McLane Stadium student section and lingered with the kids wearing neon yellow T-shirts. They then moved over to the band and slapped high fives with the trumpet players and drummers, all to celebrate the 23-21 victory over the Cyclones.

Rebuilding box checked. Time to click off a couple more on the winding road back to relevance.

Baylor, riding a six-game winning streak dating back to last season, travels to Kansas State for a Saturday afternoon contest at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. If they knock off the Wildcats — K-State is a 1.5-point favorite — it'll be the first time in Rhule's two-plus seasons that the Bears can claim both a Big 12 road win and consecutive conference victories. It's a required step for a program that evolved from 1-11 in 2017 to last year's 7-6 season.

"Winning back-to-back Big 12 games and winning on the road are things I say," to the team, Rhule said this week. "What the players need to know that it’s a challenge and we’ve got to get ready for it, understanding you have to be mentally dialed in and focused and locked in on doing your job to win on the road because there’s a lot of distractions there.

"When you’re at home, everyone’s cheering for you. But when you’re on the road, you better be locked into the details of your job. That’ll be our challenge this week. That’s certainly my challenge."

The last time Baylor won a conference game on the road was Nov. 4, 2017, when the Bears dominated hapless Kansas in Lawrence, 38-9.

The last time Baylor won consecutive Big 12 games was in 2016, when the Bears opened league play with three straight victories over Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Kansas. The 2016 season was a gap year, when Jim Grobe was the interim coach between Art Briles and Rhule. After Baylor beat the Jayhawks in 2016, the Bears didn't win another game until the Cactus Bowl against Boise State.

The Bears (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) have won away from McLane Stadium. Baylor beat UTSA at the Alamodome a year ago, then the Bears clinched a bowl berth with a victory over Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. And they've won twice in Houston — the Texas Bowl against Vanderbilt last December, then Rice last month.

No matter what happens on Saturday, school administrators believe the football program is in good shape. Earlier this week, Rhule's contract was extended by 10 years. Then the school gave athletic director Mack Rhoades a new 10-year contract.

Baylor has reeled off four wins this season with a mostly salty defense. The Bears are second in the Big 12 in total defense and scoring defense. But the schedule also hasn't been tough. Iowa State, which was predicted to finish third in this year's Big 12 race, is Baylor's only Power Five win.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday at Oklahoma State. Cowboys tailback Chuba Hubbard gashed the defense for 296 yards in the 26-13 Oklahoma State win. The K-State offense didn't find the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter.

The game basically is a toss-up, meaning Baylor could click off some basic team goals like winning a Big 12 game on the road and earning consecutive conference victories.

"Obviously that’s a big thing if we want to be a team that we really want to be," said linebacker Terrel Bernard. "I mean it’s a step we have to take if we want to be a great team this year."