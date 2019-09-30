THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the Week: Vandegrift

In a battle between two undefeated teams, the Vipers took down Vista Ridge, 31-12. Vandegrift (5-0, 3-0 District 13-6A) kept the Rangers’ high-powered offense to 301 total yards, allowing only one play more of than 17 yards and jumped out to a dominating 24-0 halftime lead. Bowen Lewis had a 49-yard touchdown run and the Vipers took advantage of a fumble and failed punt to eventually score and secure their big advantage. Lewis ended with 160 yards rushing and Dru Dawson added two touchdown passes for Vandegrift.

Player of the Week: Kendall Thomas, Stony Point

Thomas, a senior and Furman pledge, rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns to lead Stony Point to its first win over Cedar Ridge in school history. Thomas scored on runs of 12, 72, 5 and 1 yards. He scored twice in the fourth quarter as the Tigers (4-0, 2-0) overcame a 32-28 deficit to stay undefeated. Kyle Overton passed and ran for a score as Stony Point ended the game with 372 yards on the ground and more than 500 yards of offense.

Honorable mention: Seth Ford, Israel Morgan and Jordan Smart, Round Rock

Ford threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns, Morgan ran for 185 yards and two scores, and Smart ran for three touchdowns and finished with seven catches for 102 yards and a score as the Dragons (4-0, 2-0) stayed undefeated with a 67-21 win over Westwood. Ford tossed scoring strikes of 50, 3 and 25 yards, while Morgan reached the end zone from the 3-yard line both times. All of Ford’s completions went to Collin Sullivan and Smart, as both had more than 100 yards receiving. Smart reached the end zone on runs of 3, 6 and 5 yards.

The rest of the district

Hendrickson (2-3, 1-2) compiled 512 yards of total offense as it defeated Leander 44-0. Xavier Lucio completed seven of his 10 pass attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground, while Isaiah Moore finished with 145 yards through the air. Four different Hawks scored, with both Jasiya Demps and Jaden Williams reaching the end zone twice. Garrett Landry had 101 yards passing for Leander (0-5, 0-3). … In losses, RJ Martinez rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Westwood (2-3, 1-2), Deuce Vaughn caught and ran for a score while rushing for 126 yards for Cedar Ridge (2-3, 1-2) and Kyle Brown threw for 255 yards and a TD for Vista Ridge (4-1, 2-1).

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the Week: Round Rock at Vandegrift

District 13-6A seemingly has a gigantic matchup every week, and this week is no different. Round Rock may have quietly jumped out to an undefeated start, but it would make plenty of noise noise with a win over the Vipers. After disposing of Vista Ridge last week, Vandegrift plays its second undefeated team in a row, and for the second straight week can remind everyone with a win it’s still the best team in the district. Like last week, if you’re going to this game, get there early, as it should draw a huge crowd.

Other games

The second-biggest matchup of the week is Hendrickson traveling to take on Stony Point at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. The Hawks are much better than their record indicates, while the Tigers will try to keep their undefeated season going. In other action, Vista Ridge travels to Leander and McNeil plays at Westwood.