THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Team of the week: Weiss

The Wolves (3-1, 1-0) didn’t just get their first-ever district win over Bastrop (3-1, 0-1), but they looked dominant in the process while piling on the previously unbeaten Bears in a 34-7 romp. Weiss junior Devin Cross chewed up yards and clock on the ground with 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolves announced their intentions as a playoff and possible district-title contender.

Player of the week: Rondrick Stubblefield, Glenn

The defending district champs had their hands full with a tough Elgin (1-3, 0-1) squad but was able to hold on for the 21-16 victory, thanks in large part to the work of Stubblefield on the ground. He carried the ball 15 times for 111 yards and a touchdown as the Grizzlies raced out to a 21-10 advantage and held off the Wildcats late charge to start district play 1-0.

The rest of the district

East View (3-1, 1-0) dominated Marble Falls 44-6. … Brenham (3-1, 1-0) beat up on Cedar Creek 44-20.

THE WEEK IN PREVIEW

Game of the week: Glenn at Weiss

The second meeting between these two second-year varsity programs has taken on a much different complexion than the first. The Wolves have quickly gone from underdogs to real threats in the district with a quickly maturing defense that has been stingy. The Grizzlies have a pair of talented running backs and a capable passing game that could challenge Wiess’ defense in new ways. This one should be fun to watch.

The rest of the district

Elgin looks to get back on the winning side of things when it hosts Marble Falls (0-4, 0-1). … There could be a ton of points scored when the high-powered offenses of Brenham and East View meet in Georgetown. … Bastrop and Cedar Creek renew their rivalry as the Eagles look to finally hand the Bears their first loss in the series.