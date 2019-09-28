The Smithville Tigers scored on their first three possessions and never looked back, defeating the Luling Eagles 48-29 in Luling. Smithville (3-2) used a balance attack throughout the first half to build a 28-0 lead as the Tigers found paydirt in a different way when Kirt Hawkins ran down to the Eagle one-yard line before fumbling into the endzone where Clay Padgett jumped on the ball for the touchdown. The Tigers continued the power running on their next possession as Lane Otto called his own number and scored from 20 yards out to build the lead to 14-0 in the 1st quarter.

Otto would find the endzone again with 11:33 left in the second quarter, this time from 3 yards out, then Otto hits Joseph Lopez on a 28 yard touchdown pass to build the early 28-0 lead with 6:32 left in the first half. Luling would finally find the endzone when Jacob Goff hauled in a Dario Munoz 13 yard pass. The Tigers responded quickly when Padgett scores his second touchdown of the evening when he caught an Otto 28 yard pass with 2:14 left in the half.

The Eagles would show plenty of fight throughout the second half when Jermiah Solis caught a 19 yard touchdown from Munoz on their opening possession before scoring a safety following a Tiger goal line stand. As a matter of fact, Luling (0-4) would score two more safeties in the game.

Kirt Hawkins continued his incredible all around game when he scored on a 58 yard run to regain the momentum late in the third quarter. Hawkins would end his night with 107 yards rushing on only 3 carries, had another punt return touchdown called back, and on defense had three interceptions.

Cameron Juarez pull the nail on the coffin in the 4th quarter with a 43 yard touchdown run before Goff found the endzone again for his second touchdown of the night with 6:38 left in the game.

Otto finished his night 9 of 13 passing for 164 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 41 yards rushing for the Tigers. Munoz led the way for the Eagles with 133 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.