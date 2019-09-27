Shamir Nichols didn’t know if he was going to play Thursday.

Suffering a broken wrist three weeks ago, Nichols — a senior running back for Glenn — wasn’t sure the next time he would carry a football.

After missing the Grizzlies’ previous game and staying on the sideline the entire first half against Elgin at Bible Stadium, Nichols was more than ready when he entered the game in the third quarter.

Sporting a decent-sized cast on his arm, Nichols rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, igniting the Grizzlies to a 21-16 win in the District 13-5A DII opener for both teams.

“I just wanted to show these people what they’ve been missing out on,” Nichols said. “First game coming back felt really good, felt amazing. I thank God and thank my linemen. They did the work. I just did what I had to do.”

Nichols had five carries for 36 yards, including a 4-yard TD run, during Glenn’s 80-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the second half, breaking a 7-7 tie and giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the game.

He added another touchdown in the fourth, reaching the end zone from the 6 as Glenn used another long scoring march to increase its advantage to 21-10.

“I’m very proud of Shamir because … we weren’t really sure with that (short) amount of time that he’d had to practice, can he hang on to the ball?” Glenn coach Rob Schoenfeld said. “In a district ballgame where every snap matters, you can’t be capable of not carrying the ball. When it was time to put him in, he had fresh legs and he had the hunger to go out there and perform, and he did. He really provided a great spark for us, and he hung onto the ball.”

Nichols was part of a three-headed monster ground attack the Grizzlies (2-2, 1-0) incorporated, with Rondrick Stubblefield rushing for 114 yards and Julian Morris adding 79.

Glenn’s defense did the rest of the work, getting interceptions from Dominic Sullivan and Alec Townsley while keeping the Wildcats (1-3, 0-1 District 13-5A DII) to 251 yards of total offense.

“Our defense is getting better every week and we’re getting a lot of solid contributions from a lot of young guys who are in their first varsity season,” Schoenfeld said. “I can’t tell you how hard our kids work and how smart our staff is.”

Daveon Isom hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Gonzales for Elgin in the first quarter, while Morris scored on a 4-yard run in the second as both defenses dominated the first half.

Jaden Strong kicked a 24-yard field goal late in the third to bring Elgin within 14-10 entering the fourth after a drive stalled at the 1, while Peter Mcfarlin hit Trey Isom on a 31-yard scoring strike late in the fourth for the Wildcats’ final score.

Glenn ran out the clock on the ensuing possession, the game ending on an odd play when quarterback Drew McGuire ran backwards 41 yards to make sure the final 6 seconds expired.

“It’s huge (to start off district play with a win),” Schoenfeld said. “… We’ll take it anyway we can get it. It’s an eight-team district, and from top to bottom, I think the district is much-improved this year. Being 1-0 in district is all that matters right now.”

As for Nichols, his mentality is the same as it was prior to the injury.

“There’s no hesitation once these lights come on,” he said. “It’s “Go” mode, and I have to get somewhere. … We started the district season off right. We just have to keep going into every week with the same mentality and just win.”