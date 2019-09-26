GLEN ROSE — In Week 5 last season, the Glen Rose Tigers handed the Decatur Eagles a 70-28 setback at Tiger Stadium, but since then, the Eagles, who are currently ranked at No. 6 in Class 4A, have won 11 of their last 14 games, and are considered one of the hottest teams in the classification.

On Friday, the Glen Rose Tigers will be tasked with slowing down a solid Eagle offense when they meet at 7 p.m. at Decatur.

“Decatur went to the state semis last year and has a lot of guys back from that team,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “They have a very explosive offense, a really good quarterback with great skill guys all around him. Defensively, they do a good job of getting to the ball and not giving up big plays.”

Offensively, the Eagles (4-0) are averaging 499.5 yards per game led by running back Gunner Ragsdale, who has rushed for 470 yards and seven TDs and quarterback Roman Fuller, who has thrown for 1,290 yards and 14 TDs with no interceptions.

On the receiving side, the Eagles have four players with 168 yards receiving or more.

The Tigers are averaging 305.8 yards per game led by quarterback Austin Worthen, who has thrown for 481 yards and rushed for 214. Freshman running back Sean Dodson leads the team in rushing with 244 yards, while Nate Ferguson leads the Tigers in receiving with 11 catches for 170 yards.

“We have to be able to put a complete game together this week.” Watkins said. “We are getting close to the start of district, so we need to be able to play the best game we have this year.”

LOOKING BACK

The Tigers fell to 0-4 on the season after a 45-7 home setback to No. 8 Sunnyvale last Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers’ only score in the contest came late in the first quarter Worthen connected with J.W. Roper with a 16-yard score to tie the game at 7-7. The Tigers trailed 14-7 with three minutes to go in the half, but they gave up a pair of late scores to trail 28-7 at the break.

“We have to become more consistent on both sides of the ball. Offensively, we are just missing on some big plays that could continue drives and lead to scores,” Watkins said. “We cannot get behind the chains on early downs to give us a chance.”

Worthen threw for 139 yards and rushed for 70 to lead the Tigers, while Britt Blanchette added three catches for 64 yards. Senior linebacker Ricky Douglas led the Tigers with 19 tackles, and Jose Zavala and Preston Roberson added 13 tackles each.