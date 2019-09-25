The No. 3-ranked Randall Lady Raiders and Amarillo High Lady Sandies went into Tuesday’s Battle of Bell Street for the District 3-5A lead on a roll, and the crowd was electric at the gym at Amarillo High School.

The Lady Sandies battled, but Randall took over in the fourth set for a 3-1 (25-23, 26-24, 11-25, 25-14) win to ensure its seat atop the District 3-5A table. However, after taking a 2-0 lead in the match, Lady Raiders head coach Haleigh Burns felt her team simply took the foot off the gas.

“We got too comfortable and too complacent,” Burns said. “We won those two sets, but Amarillo responded just like I knew they would. We didn’t play our best volleyball in that third set, but we sure did respond.

“We came back together, and I think out unity showed up tonight.”

Bri Ford paced Randall (28-3, 7-0 3-5A) with 16 kills, but it was the effort of her teammates on the front row that helped her along the way. Zoe Parker did her fair share, tallying four of her five kills for the match in the last two sets.

“Nothing was working for us in that third set,” Parker said. “So, going into the fourth set, we got more focused – passing, setting, hitting, everything. In the huddle before that fourth set, we all said, ‘We are way better than that.’

“I think we lost focus (in the third set). In my mind, I just said, ‘Quit thinking so much and just play the game.’”

Play the game, Parker and her teammates did. Lady Raiders libero Peyton Irwin tallied 20 digs, followed by Parker with 12.

“We’ve been looking forward to this game since July 29,” Irwin said. “And honestly, tonight showed that this is just a big vortex of a team. And with Zoe – I’ve played with her since sixth grade, so I know where she wants me to put it (on the set), and she knows where I like to place it.”

Amarillo High (21-12, 6-1) coach Mike Moffitt said Tuesday evening was a learning experience for his team.

“Our girls have to know that they can match up with anyone in the state,” Moffitt said. “Randall is the class of the state, right now. We knew that going in, but we didn’t show any fear, and we battled.

“Tonight definitely exposed some things that we need to clean up, but Randall is just really, really good when they’re out of system. Volleyball gets ugly sometimes, but when it gets ugly, they’re still good. We’re going to work on that, because when the game gets dirty, we’re not as good as (Randall). But that third set (win), that shows what we can truly be.”

The Lady Sandies will face Lubbock High on Friday at 5 p.m. Randall hosts Lubbock Monterey Saturday at noon.