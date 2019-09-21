The Dripping Springs Tigers opened District 13-5A Division I play in convincing fashion with a 44-6 win over the Travis Rebels at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 in district) scored in every quarter to dominate the Rebels (0-4, 0-1). Running back Curtis Cox led the Tigers to victory on 19 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Travis running back Darian McFerrin rushed for 51 yards on 14 carries, including a 28-yard third quarter run that set up the Rebels' lone touchdown.

Travis struggled all night against a stout Tiger defense, punting seven times and throwing two interceptions. The Rebels finished with five first downs on the night while Dripping Springs had 18.

Dripping Springs led by a 23-0 score at halftime. After missing a first-quarter field goal, the Tigers opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Preston Alford to Cox.

Dripping Springs opened a 21-0 lead on two second-quarter touchdowns, including a 10-yard touchdown reception by Alford from his replacement, Cameron O’Banan. With three seconds left in the half, the Rebels hiked the ball through the end zone on a punt attempt and the safety gave the Tigers two more points.