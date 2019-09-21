SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Tigers found themselves down 34-28 to Canyon Lake early in the 3rd quarter after Tardrick Fowler pulled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Lane Otto. Things went downhill from there for the Tigers (2-2) as the Hawks (3-1) outscored the home team 21-0 the rest of the way to when going away, 55-28.

The first half was a back and forth affair as the Tigers found the endzone first when Cameron Juarez took Smithville's opening play following an interception, 61 yards to paydirt to give the Tigers the early 7-0 lead. Canyon Lake went to their power running on the next drive capped off by a Derek Wiatrek 1 yard touchdown to tie the game with 6:03 left in the opening quarter.

Another week and another controversy when Juarez was stripped of the ball at the Hawk 13-yard line by Alex Hardin. Hardin would return the ball towards the endzone where he was stripped at the 2 by a hustling Clay Padgette. Kirt Hawkins recovered the ball in the endzone but the officials ruled the ball down at the Smithville 1 with Canyon Lake still in possession. Two plays later Wiatrek scored his second touchdown and the Hawks would never look back.

James Bates would go on to score on a 75-yard run for the Hawks to extend the lead before Hawkins and Otto teamed up on a 64-yard pitch and catch to pull the Tigers to 21-14 with 10:30 left in the half. The two teams would trade touchdowns on their next 3 possessions as Ethan Slater scored from 13 yards out for the Hawks while Fowler hauled in a 17 yard touchdown pass from Otto to pull the Tigers within 27-21 with 4:15 left in the half.

Canyon Lake's rushing attack was unstoppable, however, as Bates found paydirt again, this time from 32 yards out to close out the first half scoring with the Hawks up 34-21. Bates was a force all night as he ended with 223 yards rushing on 15 carries.

After Smithville's touchdown to start the second half, Nic Rivera would catch a Peyton McMullen 17-yard touchdown pass before Wiatrek would add his third touchdown of the night. McMullen added a 52-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Canyon Lake amassed 543 yards of total offense including 449 yards on the ground. Otto from Simthville recovered nicely from last week's down game with 328 yards passing on 18 of 31 attempts with four touchdowns. Impressively eight different Tiger receivers caught a pass on the night.