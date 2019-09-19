GLEN ROSE — For the third time in four weeks, the Glen Rose Tigers will take on a ranked opponent when they host No. 8 Sunnyvale on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

“Sunnyvale is another really good football team, but we have to focus on us,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “We have to start having more consistency on both sides of the ball, and we have to learn when things start going against us, we have to stop that momentum and find a way to get that momentum back on our side.”

The combined records of the Tigers’ first five opponents — they play at No. 6 Decatur next week, is 15-0.

The Tigers enter the game 0-3, while the Raiders are 3-0 after beating Brownsboro, 57-41, Friday night. Last year, the Tigers led 28-21 in the first quarter at Sunnyvale before the game was called due to the weather.

The Raiders enter the contest averaging 485 yards per game (234 passing, 254 rushing), and they are led by quarterback Tripp McAda, who has thrown for 644 yards and nine TDs with no interceptions. They have three running backs who have 100 or more total rushing yards after three games.

The Tigers are averaging 320 yards a game (186 rush, 134 pass) behind Austin Worthen, who has thrown for 342 yards and rushed for 144 more. Freshman RB Sean Dodson leads the team with 217 yards.

“We are still moving some guys around to find the right fit for each person and what is going to make our team best,” Watkins said. “This week we need to be a more physical football team and be more consistent.”

LOOKING BACK

The Tigers lost their home opener to Springtown, 54-16, despite 245 yards passing and 68 yards rushing from Worthen, who accounted for 313 of the Tigers’ 361 total yards.

The Porcupines scored first two minutes into the game and added the two-point conversion to lead 8-0. The Tigers answered with a 2-yard run from Worthen to cut the lead to 8-7.

Springtown added 22 more points in the first half to lead 30-10 at the break. Garret Davis connected on a 34-yard field goal for the Tigers with just over three minutes left in the half.

Worthen added his second TD of the game with a 1-yard run with just over four minutes lift in the third quarter.

Nate Ferguson finished with four catches for 100 yards, and Britt Blanchette added two catches for 67 yards. Freshman running back Sean Dodson added 48 yards on 19 carries.

Defensively, Braylen Meador led the Tigers with 11 stops, and Ricky Douglas added nine.