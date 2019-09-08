Phillip Evans hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Johnny Field with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Round Rock Express 5-4 on Saturday in Des Moines.

Field scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Donnie Dewees and then went to third on a walk by P.J. Higgins.

The win forces a decisive Game 5 of the Pacific Coast League semifinals. The Cubs will try to make it three straight wins at home after falling behind 2-0 in the series. First pitch of Game 5 is scheduled for 12:38 p.m. in Des Moines on Sunday.

Ronnie Dawson scored on an error and Jack Mayfield hit an RBI single in the third to give the Express a 2-0 lead. The Cubs came back to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning when Jim Adduci hit a solo home run and Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI double.

Round Rock tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Taylor Jones hit an RBI single, bringing home Drew Ferguson.

Iowa starter Matt Swarmer allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked one. Dillon Maples (5-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ralph Garza (8-2) took the loss.

Dewees tripled and singled in the win.