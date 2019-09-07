Based on the quality of quarterbacks and the quantity of playmakers on the field, almost every fan packed into House Park Friday expected fireworks from both Westwood and Austin High.

The teams didn’t disappoint.

Westwood quarterback RJ Martinez threw for 298 yards and receiver Julian Deberry added 199 yards and three total touchdowns as the Warriors held on for a thrilling 41-39 win over Austin High in a nondistrict contest between two Class 6A squads.

Austin High quarterback Charles Wright compiled 296 yards passing while matching Martinez throw for throw in a meeting between two of the top quarterbacks of the 2021 class in the state. But Westwood’s defense made just enough plays in the second half to secure the win, including a stop on a two-point conversion attempt by Austin High that would have tied the game with just over a minute to play in the game.

After Wright connected with Colby Kalbacher for an 18-yard touchdown strike to pull the Maroons within two points, he rolled right on the conversion attempt and looked for Nick Anderson in the back corner of the end zone. As the Westwood line applied the pressure, its defensive backs flooded Wright’s passing lane, forcing the pass to sail high and out of the end zone.

“The defense came up and made some plays in the second half,” said Westwood coach Anthony Wood. “Rosie (Austin High coach Mike Rosenthal) and I talked before the game, and we knew it would be like this. This was two teams with two great quarterbacks, and we knew it would come down to the last series.

“We kind of expected this. They gave us fits all night long, but the ultimate goal is to get a win, and we did it. And, man, it was one tough win.”

The lead changed hands six times as both offenses put on a clinic. Westwood (1-1) had 504 yards of offense, including 125 yards and two touchdowns rushing by Nate Anderson. Austin High (1-1) countered with 529 yards of offense, and running back Grayson Davis had his second consecutive 200-yard rushing day with 205 yards and three touchdowns.

“We knew that both teams pass a lot and have coaches that are really good offensively,” said Martinez, who added 63 yards rushing. “We knew that every time we scored, we ‘d have to come back and do it again. With that mentality, we came out on top.”

While both offenses showed their balance, the game belonged to the two quarterbacks. Both consistently threw darts on short and intermediate routes, and both made plays downfield.

“This was a really good high school ballgame,” Rosenthal said. “We’ve watched these guys (Martinez and Wright) play against each other in 7-on-7, and we played them last year. Both of them are just great kids and ultimate competitors.”

Martinez, who has been friends with Wright since the two attended a quarterback camp together in middle school, didn't argue with Rosenthal.

“I respect his game,” Martinez said about Wright. “I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks that I’ve seen. All props to him because he had a great game, but we came out on top, and that’s all that matters.”

The fireworks started early. Westwood scored on its first snap from scrimmage when Deberry took a quick pass from Martinez 90 yards to paydirt. Deberry struck again on the Warriors’ next drive when he scored from 18 yards out on a jet sweep.

Down 14-0 late in the first quarter, Wright and the Maroons’ offense finally decided to join the scoring festivities. Austin High scored a touchdown on four of its next five drives, including touchdown strikes by Wright of 21 yards to Johnny Jenkins and 61 yards to Kalbacher.

Even Rosenthal couldn’t resist the high tempo of the game. With the Maroons down 21-20 just before the break, Rosenthal bypassed a 20-yard field-goal attempt that would have given the Maroons the lead. Davis rewarded his coach’s trust and bulled in from 3 yards out to help give the Maroons a 26-21 lead.

By the break, Wright had 206 yards passing while Davis rushed for 139 yards. As a team, the Maroons had 355 total yards at halftime.

After trading touchdowns in the third quarter, Anderson gave Westwood a lead it would never relinquish with a 2-yard scoring run just before the end of the third quarter.