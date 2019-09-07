For the second straight week, the Dragons rode a second quarter scoring stampede to take control of an eventual shootout. This time Round Rock stacked up 30 points in the second and left Belton with an eventual 42-30 victory.

Quarterback Seth Ford threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns and added another on the ground which gave the Dragons their first lead. Both of Ford’s scoring strikes went to Collin Sullivan, who scored from 72 and 35 yards out and tallied 168yards on ten snags. Jordan smart added a pair of touchdown runs and Israel Morgan was the workhorse, totaling 215 yards on some 33 exhausting carries. The Dragons offense totaled 608 yards and needed all of it to overcome three lost fumbles, 138 yards in penalties and a quick-strike Belton team that fought back in the fourth.

The Tigers has the first quarter’s only points on Logan Smith’s 33-yard field goal, while Round Rock punted once and lost the ball on the Belton 11 on their first quarter possessions. But the Dragons blasted Belton 30-7 in the crucial second quarter to take a 20-point halftime lead. Ford opened the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run and Garrett Kalinowski added a 30-yard field goal before Belton struck back on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Ruben Jimenez to D’emante Smith to tie the game at 10-all. Two plays later, Ford arced the ball right to Sullivan’s fingertips in stride at the Tigers 30, and the senior receiver completed the 72-yard touchdown play. Morgan and Smart each scored before halftime for a 30-10 Dragons advantage.

The third quarter got sloppy and got chippy with more a dozen penalties called, including unsportsmanlike conduct after the play. Belton scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including Jimenez runs of 5 and 59 yards and a 30-yard pass to D’emante Smith. But a second Ford to Sullivan touchdown toss and Smart’s second scoring run secured Round Rock’s first win over Belton in four tries and coach Jeff Cheatham’s first unblemished nondistrict record in his ten seasons at Round Rock.