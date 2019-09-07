If Manor New Tech wanted signs of improvement in their second season, they found it Friday night. The Titans rolled by Eastside Memorial 52-0, the most points they’ve scored in the program’s two-year history.

New Tech scored more than 14 points only once last year, a 36-0 win over Memorial. This year, the Titans scored touchdown on their first three possessions.

On their first time with the ball, Jackson Williams sprinted by the Panther defense for a 26-yard score. It was a drastic change from a week ago, when New Tech was outclassed by Weimar, 43-0.

This week, the Titans were the ones pouring it on. On their next possession, Dominique Tasby pulled in a 19-yard scoring pass from Alexavior Gonzales to push the lead to 14-0. He pulled in another to make it three touchdowns in three possessions, this one from 41 yards out. That left New Tech with a 20-0 lead after the first quarter, a rarity in the short history of the program.

The game became sloppier after that, with both teams turning the ball over multiple times. New Tech did recover one Memorial fumble in the end zone to make it 26-0 at halftime.

The game became a blowout when Williams took a screen pass 25 yards on the first possession of the third quarter to push the lead to 32-0. Gonzales threw his fourth touchdown of the night late in the game to set a program scoring record.

New Tech will continue non-district play next week at Crockett. Eastside Memorial will host Lanier.