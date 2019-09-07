In a back-and-forth affair, Monterey claimed a well-earned 21-25, 29-27, 25-19, 25-22, 16-14 victory over Coronado in District 3-5A play Friday night.

Nadia Morales finished with a double-double (12 kills, 26 digs), along with Maddi Stephens (13 kills, 11 digs), and Kelly Mora chipped in 12 kills to help the Lady Plainsmen improve to 23-6 overall and 3-0 in district action.

Aaliyah Gray finished with a double-double (23 kills, 18 digs), while Carson Edwards also chipped in on the attack with 15 kills for the Lady Mustangs. On defense, Kirby Stanek recorded 18 digs to go with three aces.

Coronado is set to host Randall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in district action. Monterey travels to Caprock for a 7 p.m. Tuesday tilt.

Plainview 3, Amarillo Palo Duro 0

PLAINVIEW — Lexie Bennett finished with 19 kills and four digs to help the Lady Bulldogs earn a 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 win over Palo Duro in District 3-6A play.

Aspin Miller (nine kills, 10 digs) and Adri Martin (seven kills) also helped on the attack, while Emily Sigala led the defense with 14 digs in the triumph.

Plainview is scheduled to host Amarillo High in a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Avalanche-Journal will accept football results until 10:30 p.m. each game night. Please submit results by phone, (806) 766-8736, or email sports@lubbockonline.com. Scores reported after 10:30 p.m. will run the following day in the sports section.