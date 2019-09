Football is finally back with the NFL kicking off on Thursday night. The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears in a classic matchup. You'll want to start Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones for the Packers. As for the Bears, David Montgomery should have a decent debut as he's in a good situation as the primary back. Take a look at these position rankings to help you decide who to start in Week 1.

