LEANDER — While plenty of faces may have changed from last year’s state-finalist team, certain things always seem to stay the same for Liberty Hill.

The Panthers will run the ball. They’ll play physical on both sides of the ball. And they’ll win. Often.

All of that happened in a season-opening 41-13 victory over Glenn Friday at Bible Stadium. Liberty Hill’s vaunted slot-T offense produced 442 yards on the ground and a trio of running backs who had at least 100 yards, and a swarming defense held Glenn to just 44 yards rushing.

“It’s the expectations here at Liberty Hill,” said Coach Jeff Walker, who lost 36 seniors from last year’s Class 4A Division I state-finalist squad. “We’re never going to lower them no matter how good we are or how bad we are.”

The Panthers looked plenty good against a Glenn team that became the first school in the Austin area to win a district title in its first season of varsity play in 2018. Familiar faces such as running back Blake Simpson (187 yards rushing, one touchdown) and defensive end Walker Baty (an unofficial seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack) made plenty of plays, and newcomers like sophomore linebacker Andon Thomas also stepped into starring roles.

In fact, Thomas changed the complexion of the game when he picked off an ill-advised screen pass by Glenn quarterback Drew McGuire and ran it back 18 yards to paydirt late in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Thomas said about his first varsity game. “We know how to play together, and we believe in ourselves.

“It’s so surreal. I’ve been waiting for this all my life; I’ve been expecting this all my life. There’s such high expectations at Liberty Hill, especially after what we did last year. People said we wouldn’t be any good this year, but we just have to shut them up.”

Thomas and the Panthers won’t ever be underestimated by Glenn coach Rob Schoenfeld, one of the few area coaches who seeks out games against Liberty Hill.

“We don’t choose to play Liberty Hill because it’s easy; we play them because it’s difficult,” said Schoenfeld, whose team lost to Liberty Hill 49-21 last season. “They’re a championship-level program, and they show anyone who plays them how to do things right. There’s an old football saying that holds true in this case: Tradition never graduates.That’s what they do; that’s who they are.”

Liberty Hill built its lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter with a 13-yard scoring run by Nash Robinson, who had 101 yards on 22 carries while punishing the interior of Glenn’s defense.

Facing a three-touchdown deficit and a red-hot Panther squad that looked every bit the equal of last year’s team, Glenn buckled down and stayed in the game. The Grizzlies reeled off a 12-play, 79-yard touchdown drive capped by a 10-yard strike from McGuire to Jarvis Henderson. McGuire made several big plays on the drive, including a 7-yard scamper on a fourth-down option keeper and a pair of completions to tight end Kobi Surrell that totalled 44 yards.

But the Grizzlies would never close with single digits as Liberty Hill found its groove on offense and controlled the clock in the second half.Trey Seward had 112 yards on 10 carries to join Simpson and Robinson as 100-yard backs.

Henderson had a big game for Glenn with 146 yards and both of the Grizzlies’ touchdowns on seven catches.

Schoenfeld says he hopes the harsh lessons of the loss can propel Glenn to another run at the District 13-5A Division II title.

“Getting in that dogfight with them (last year) was good for us down the road,” he said. “I’ve heard Coach Walker say a lot of people don’t want to play them, and I get that. They’re just so dang physical in what they do, but that’s the absolute reason we want to play them. As long as we’re able, we’re going to keep doing that. It is good for the Grizzlies to play teams like that.”