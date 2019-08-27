The Stephenville Honeybees, pictured between points during a recent home match, earned second place in the Gold Bracket of the 20-team Big Cat Classic Saturday in Godley.

In pool play Friday they beat Everman and the Peaster JV before falling to Krum. In bracket play Saturday they beat Peaster, 25-15, 25-11, and Maypearl, 25-16, 25-14, before losing to Krum again, 15-25, 25-18, 25-18. Also in the tourney, the SHS JV placed second in the Bronze Bracket, losing to the Everman varsity in that Saturday final.

The varsity Bees were scheduled to play Tuesday, Aug. 27, at home against Granbury. Their next match will be Friday at Joshua (4:30 p.m.).