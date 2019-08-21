ROUND ROCK - Round Rock unloaded on visiting St.Michael's Academy 25-9, 25-10, 25-17 in nondistrict volleyball action Aug. 20 at Round Rock High School. The veteran Dragons improved to 14-5 while a young St. Michael's team dropped to 0-5 after losing all three matches in the St. Andrew's Invitational last weekend.

St. Michael's Academy has nine freshmen and returns only two upperclassmen starters, and the Crusaders couldn't match Round Rock's depth.

"This (match) gave us a chance to get a lot of players in," said Round Rock coach Diane Watson. "We were able to take some chances offensively and focus on details."

Grace Adams led the Dragons with nine kills while Mackenna Gardner added eight kills. Alana Sellers, Yasmina Kadich and Elle Cassady had five kills each as the host Dragons showed no hesitation in ins attack. Watson substituted freely and was able to get two sets for standout Lauren Malone, who got five kills. Malone, one of the top players in the Austin area, made her first appearance after missing much of the early season with an injury.

The Crusaders, who have made two appearances with one title at the TAPPS state tournament over the past four years, have nine freshmen on their team. That inexperience showed with 21 unforced errors under intense Dragon pressure.

Elsewhere, Class 4A power Liberty Hill swept Bastrop 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 as sophomore setter Emma Becker had six kills and eight assists. Allie Hair added seven blocks for the Panthers. Caitlyn Harman Led Bastrop with 14 assists, while Kaitlyn Parsons had four kills for the Bear offense.

Jordan Helbig had nine kills and Layla Diaz added eight kills while Julia Antu notched 14 assists as San Marcos swept Lockhart 25-19, 31-29, 25-21. New Braunfels Christian Academy rallied from a two sets to none deficit to beat Wimberley 22-25, 20-25, 30-28, 25-23, 15-10.