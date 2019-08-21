Westwood junior setter Kenzie Beckham has come a long way since her freshman year with the Warriors’ volleyball program.

Beckham has worked her way into being one of the best setters in the Central Texas area, and she showed why during her team's 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 win over Hays in its home opener Aug. 20 at Westwood High School.

Beckham tallied 29 assists, 29 digs, seven kills, two block-assists and three service aces as her Warriors swept Hays in a nondistrict matchup between two teams ranked in the Statesman's Class 6A poll.

Beckham took over for a graduating legend in Paige Etherington two seasons ago and admitted things were tough her freshman season.

“I knew I had a lot to learn,” said Beckham. “I was taking over for Paige, so I felt some pressure – although I probably put a lot of that on myself.

“But Coach (Tara) Grant has helped me get better by working with me and giving me great feedback and advice. Plus, I’ve played with some great teammates over the years and they’ve all been very supportive. All that has helped me get a little better.”

Westwood was a bit better than Hays on this night. The Warriors (13-5) got balanced scoring from Beckham, senior Zoe Menendez (a match-high 13 kills), senior Audrey Quesnel (seven kills) and juniors Abby Gregorczyk and K.K. Ross (five kills each).

Westwood libero Maddie Gillespie (four digs) and Gregoczyk (three digs) helped the defense, as did Quesnel (four block-assists).

Coach Ashley Davis’ Rebels (10-10) got great all-around play from senior setter/hitter Ryann Torres (14 assists, 10 digs, five kills and two block-assists). But the Rebels didn’t help their cause with 26 errors on the night.

A tale of the match: Hays stayed close with Westwood in the third set, going point-for-point before Davis called a time out with Hays just trailing, 15-13. Unfortunately for the Rebels, they committed two unforced errors out of the time out, sparking the Warriors to a game-ending 10-1 run.

Hays also got contributions from junior Madelyn Hammond and sophomore Joselyn Roberson (five kills apiece) as well as Reagan Casey (three blocks and one kill-assist) and junior Trista Strasser (two blocks and one block-assist).