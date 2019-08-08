Alex De Goti hit for the cycle and had an extra home run to boot as the Round Rock Express thrashed the host El Paso Chihuahuas 20-12 Wednesday night in a Pacific Coast League game.

De Goti went 5-for-6, drove in six runs and scored three in the slugfest. He hit a solo homer in the second, an RBI single in the fourth and a three-run homer in the fifth. He struck out swinging in the sixth but got back on track with a triple in the eighth and capped his night with an RBI double in the ninth.

Kyle Tucker also hit two homers for Round Rock — two-run shots in the first and sixth — as he went 3-for-4 with four runs and five RBIs. Teammate Drew Ferguson was 3-for-5 and scored four runs, and Nick Tanielu added three runs and four RBIs in a 3-for-6 performance.

The Express barrage got starting pitcher Jose Urquidy off the hook for the loss, but there was nothing to be done for his other statistics as he gave up 11 runs, all earned, on 14 hits in 4 2/3 innings. The victory went to Brendan McCurry (3-1), who came out of the bullpen in the fifth and pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout ball.

Round Rock jumped in front on Tucker's homer in the top of the first, but El Paso got four in the bottom half. Single runs in the second and third tied it up for the Express, but the Chihuahuas promptly got another four in the bottom of the third to make it 8-4. Round Rock got one in the fourth, but El Paso answered with two, and it was 10-5.

That's when the Express bats went to work, getting five in the fifth and four in the sixth, while the Chihuahuas managed a single run in the fifth, making it 14-11 after six. Round Rock added a run each in the seventh and eighth and four more in the ninth, and El Paso managed only one more in the ninth.