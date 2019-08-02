Nick Tanielu's three-run homer in the third inning helped power the Round Rock Express to a 15-7 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday night at Dell Diamond.

The Express swept the three-game Pacific Coast League series.

The win was the sixth straight for Round Rock as it attempts to catch up to the San Antonio Missions in the American South Division.

The home run by Tanielu tied the game 6-6 and capped a five-run inning for Round Rock. Earlier in the inning, Taylor Jones and Chas McCormick hit sacrifice flies.

Round Rock also had a five-run sixth inning as Alex De Goti hit a two-run double to punctuate the blowout. De Goti went 4-for-5 with three runs, two doubles and two RBIs.

Jack Mayfield also had a great night at the plate for the Express as he went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Tanner Duncan (3-0) got the win in relief, and James Bourque (0-1) took the loss.

For the Grizzlies, Jose Marmolejos doubled twice, driving in two runs. Jake Noll homered, singled and had two RBIs.