In a back-and-forth showdown to begin the TTAB 8U Machine Pitch state tournament at the Massey Sports Complex Monday night, the Edgewood Dirtbags relied on a game-ending double play to fend off the Brownwood Indians, 16-15.

With Monday's loss, the Indians moved to the elimination bracket where they will face the Early Twins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in an effort to keep their season alive. Meanwhile, Edgewood will square off with Groesbeck at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a winner's bracket contest.

Both teams scored the maximum seven runs in the first inning and through three frames the score was knotted at 12, but defense took over down the stretch.

Trailing 15-14 in the top of the sixth and final inning, Edgewood regained the lead as Paci Butler led off with a single and scored on Caden Morris' RBI base hit to left field. Then, with two outs, Carter Pryor's RBI single scored Morris with the decisive run.

Brownwood's Ethan Musick led off with a single in the bottom of the sixth and Leeland Hamilton followed with a one-out base hit. But Zaylon Sotelo lined out to Edgewood second baseman Gus Fucaloro, who made a lunging catch, and Hamilton was doubled up at first base as the Indians' rally came to an abrupt halt.

Edgewood raced out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first as Riley Reed, Kason Simmons, Butler and Max Gary singled in succession, then Morris followed with an RBI ground out to make the score 3-0. Gary scored due to Brownwood errors, while Russ Davis added an RBI single and Reed chipped in a two-RBI double to round out the scoring.

The Indians answered with their own seven-spot as Easton Followwell, Jaxon Mouser and Dawson Harris all reached to load the bases with no outs, then Landry Ross and Judah Hamilton came through with back-to-back two-RBI doubles. Still down 7-4, Musick singled home Ross while Kinsler Doremus' two-RBI double brought home Leeland Hamilton, who singled, and Sotelo, who reached on a fielder's choice, to even the score.

Edgewood regained a 10-7 lead in the top of the second as Simmons and Butler singled and were driven in Gary. Later, Morris hit a solo home run to deep center field.

Brownwood fired back with five runs in the bottom of the second to grab its first lead, 12-10. With one out, Mouser, Harris and Ross all singled to fill the sacks. Later in the frame, Judah Hamilton, Musick and Sotelo all picked up RBIs with base hits.

The Dirtbags drew even at 12 in the top of the third as Simmons tripled home Reed, who led off with a single, and Butler singled in Simmons. The Indians were then retired in order in the bottom of the frame.

Edgewood snatched a 13-12 lead in the top of the fourth as Reed doubled with one out and Simmons followed with an RBI double.

The Indians again surged in front, 15-13, in the bottom of the fourth as Ross led off with a double and scored on Musick's RBI single. Lee Gongora and Leeland Hamilton followed with infield hits, then Sotelo and Doremus drove in runs with a single and a fielder's choice, respectively.

Brownwood maintained a 15-14 lead after five innings, limiting Edgewood to one run in the top of the frame as Morris led off with a triple and scored on Fucaloro's ground out. The Indians, however, were kept off the scoreboard in both the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.