It took three hours, 24 minutes for the series finale between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Corpus Christi Hooks to conclude Sunday night at Hodgetown.

But in the end, Amarillo came out on top in an 11-6 decision, sealing a 3-1 series victory.

Every player in the Soddies lineup tallied hits. Taylor Kohlwey, Owen Miller and Brad Zunica each reached base three times.

Kohlwey – who went 2 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored – knows his main responsibility as the team’s leadoff hitter is to work the count and get on base.

“It definitely feels good to know I did my job,” Kohlwey said. “I was just trying to see pitches, have good at-bats and make the pitcher work. Try to make their (pitching) staff tired for the later innings.”

After dropping the first game of the series to Corpus Christi on Thursday, Amarillo (38-40) responded in a big way and swiped the next three. The offense was a big reason why, as the Sod Poodles’ swingers racked up 25 runs in the final three games.

“We are just more focused, especially coming off a couple wins,” Kohlwey said. “We’re playing well, and everybody’s having good at-bats. We’re all just trying to get on base, honestly.”

Miller, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a walk Sunday, agreed.

“I don’t know what it is (about the last three games), but everyone is seeing the ball well and having good at-bats,” Miller said. “If we’re going to win a lot more ball games, that is what we’re going to have to do.”

Miller, hitting cleanup for the Soddies, said it is advantageous to step to the plate with multiple runners on base.

“With runners in scoring position, it always puts pressure on the hitters,” Miller said. “That’s what we did tonight, and they had to use a lot of different (pitchers).”

The Hooks (37-42) burned through five pitchers. Corpus Christi hurlers were throwing a litany of off-speed pitches, but Amarillo was prepared for it.

“They’re best at throwing their off-speed pitches over, and over and over,” Miller said. “That just comes down to you having to make adjustments in the (batter’s) box. It doesn’t matter what pitcher you’re facing.”

Miller added that coming back home to Amarillo after a three-day reprieve during the Texas League South All-Stars-North All-Stars break on June 24-26 was refreshing.

“These last four games were incredible,” Miller said. “The people here really love baseball, and they come out and show it. Even during the week, with kids out of school right now and summer being here, there’s a lot of kids at the games.

“It just seems like everyone is having a great time.”

Zunica was 1 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and three runs scored. Buddy Reed enjoyed a 2-for-4 evening with a run scored and an RBI.

Lost in the offensive fireworks was the performance of Sod Poodles starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños (2-2), who threw 5 2/3 innings while allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. The relief combination of Evan Miller and Travis Radke closed the door on Corpus Christi to secure Amarillo’s five-run triumph.

The Sod Poodles open a three-game series at Midland tonight at 6:30 p.m.