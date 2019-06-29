Drew Ferguson's two-run single and two-run homer and Chas McCormick's three-run homer helped the Round Rock Express beat the San Antonio Missions 9-2 Friday night in San Antonio.

The win gave Round Rock a split of the four-game Pacific Coast League series.

Josh Rojas manufactured a run for the Express in the first on a walk, a stolen base and two wild pitches. Ferguson's single and Garrett Stubbs' sacrifice fly in the third gave the Express a 4-1 lead. Ferguson finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs.

The Express scored five runs in the seventh on Ferguson's and McCormick's homers to put the game away.

Round Rock left-hander Cionel Perez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Zack Brown (2-5) took the loss after giving up four runs — three earned — and seven hits over two innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

Kyle Tucker doubled and scored a run for the Express. Jack Mayfield went 1-for-2 and scored twice.

Trent Grisham hit a home run and finished with two RBIs for the Missions.