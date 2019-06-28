It was as well-pitched a game as the Amarillo Sod Poodles could have hoped for Thursday night in their first game at home in the second half of the Texas League season.

But three at-bats spoiled it, leaving the Sod Poodles still seeking their way after the all-star break.

The Corpus Christi Hooks had three big hits in the top of the fifth inning against Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd. That might not seem so damaging except for the the fact that they all left the yard in a hurry, which was enough to beat the Sod Poodles 3-2 in their return home to Hodgetown.

Colton Shaver, Chuckie Robinson and Ronnie Dawson all hit shots out of Hodgetown off Lloyd with the wind blowing out, accounting for all of the offense for the Hooks. It was otherwise an admirable mound outing for the Sod Poodles (35-40), epsecially from their bullpen, but it was mitigated by the fact that they only had two hits, a single-game franchise record low, both by Luis Torrens.

"If you know you're only going to give up three runs every game you have a chance to win, but not so much when you only get two hits," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said.

For three innings, Lloyd and Hooks starter Cristian Javier had a scoreless duel which promised a low-scoring game. The Sod Poodles broke through in the bottom of the fourth when Edward Olivares led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a single to left by Torrens for a 1-0 lead.

Javier walked four batters, but Olivares was the only one of those free passes to cross home plate in Javier's 6 2/3 inning stint.

"He threw lots of change-ups and had a good fastball," Wellman said of Javier. "We had four walks off him but we should have had six or seven."

In the next half inning, the Hooks (37-39) took the lead for good. Shaver led off the fifth by hitting a full count pitch from Lloyd far over the left field wall. Robinson, the next batter, hit one to approximately the same spot, only perhaps a little further, to make it 2-1.

Lloyd struck out the next two batters, but Corpus Christi leadoff hitter Ronnie Dawson concluded the scoring by hitting a 450-foot bomb to right-center to make it 3-1.

After Dawson's homer, Lloyd was removed and replaced by Evan Miller. Along with Michel Baez and J.C. Cosme, Miller was part of bullpen which closed out the game by throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Baez was especially impressive in two innings, not allowing a baserunner and striking out five of the six batters he faced.

"That was the best I've seen Baez throw this year," Wellman said. "Evan Miller just came in from A ball but he's been very impressive. We've got to score more runs, though, and that starts by getting guys on base."

Torrens hit an opposite field solo homer to right in the seventh to cut it to 3-2. But that was the last baserunner for the Sod Poodles, as Javier was pulled after retiring the next batter, and reliever Willy Collado came on and retired the final seven batters in order to earn the save.

The game was stopped for 40 minutes in the middle of the eighth thanks to a hard rain which fell which hadn't been forecast.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send out left-hander Adrian Morejon (0-4, 5.46 ERA) against Corpus Christi right-hander J.B. Bukauskas (0-3, 5.97) in a 7:05 p.m. start at Hodgetown.

Hooks 3, Sod Poodles 2

Corpus Christi ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Dawson cf 4 1 1 1 Kohlwey lf 3 0 0 0

De La Cruz lf 4 0 2 0 Castillo ss 4 0 0 0

Beer dh 4 0 2 0 Olivares rf 3 1 0 0

Goetzman rf 3 0 0 0 O. Miller 2b 3 0 0 0

Matijevic 1b 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 3 1 2 2

Shaver 3b 3 1 2 1 Van Gansen 3b 2 0 0 0

Robinson c 4 1 2 1 Giron dh 3 0 0 0

Duarte 2b 4 0 0 0 Zunica 1b 3 0 0 0

Sierra ss 4 0 1 0 Reed cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 34 3 10 3 Totals 27 2 2 2

Corpus Christi 000 030 000 — 3

Amarillo 000 100 100 — 2

DP—Corpus Christi 1, Amarillo 2. LOB—Corpus Christi 6, Amarillo 2. HR—Shaver (3), Robinson (4), Dawson (12), Torrens (4). SB—Duarte, Olivares. CS—De La Cruz, Kohlwey, Torrens.

Corpus Christi IP H R ER BB SO

Javier W, 4-2 6.2 2 2 2 4 7

Collado S, 1 2.1 0 0 0 0 3

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Lloyd L, 2-5 4.2 7 3 3 1 2

E. Miller 1.1 2 0 0 1 0

Baez 2.0 0 0 0 0 5

Cosme 1.0 1 0 0 0 1

PB—Robinson. T—3:04. Attn.—6,544.