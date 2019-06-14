Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Kyle Tucker had two hits and scored two runs as the Round Rock Express beat the Reno Aces 10-8 on Thursday at Dell Diamond.

The single by Tanielu, part of a four-run inning, gave the Express a 2-1 lead before Alex De Goti hit a two-run triple later in the inning. Tanielu finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and four RBIs.

The Express later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory. Taylor Jones scored twice, hit a home run and drove in two runs for Round Rock. AJ Reed and Chas McCormick also crossed home plate twice for the Express.

Round Rock had seven extra-base hits in the game. Tucker and De Goti each had triples while Reed, Max Stassi and Campos each doubled.

Justin Ferrell (1-0) got the win in relief while Reno starter Matt Koch (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Wyatt Mathisen homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Aces. Matt Szczur also hit a home run for Reno.