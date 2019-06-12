As the first half of the Double-A Texas League season nears its end, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals threw a wrench in the Amarillo Sod Poodles goal of securing a playoff spot Tuesday night at Hodgetown.

The visiting team defeated Amarillo 9-3.

NWA scored three runs in the top of the third inning, another run in the top of the fourth and three more runs in the fifth before Amarillo was able to get on the board with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within 7-2.

But the Naturals tallied two more runs in both the seventh and eighth innings for a 9-2 advantage. The Soddies scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on an infield single to shortstop by Chris Baker, but NWA ended up winning by six.

Left-handed starting pitcher Eric Skoglund earned the win on the mound for the Naturals (29-34). Skoglund threw 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs – one earned – on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Skoglund was on rehab assignment for NWA, the Kansas City Royals Double-A affiliate, after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program before the 2019 campaign began.

Despite fighting through a high pitch count, Amarillo starting hurler Jesse Scholtens tossed four innings. The right-hander allowed four runs – three earned – on five hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Khalil Lee and Anderson Miller both registered two hits and two RBIs for the Naturals. One of Lee’s two base knocks was a home run, and first baseman Travis Jones had three hits.

Outfielder Buddy Reed and leadoff hitter Peter Van Gansen had two hits apiece for the Sod Poodles. Catcher Luis Torrens tallied two RBIs on a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Amarillo still remains just one game back of Frisco for the lead of the Texas League South division after each of Frisco, Corpus Christi and Midland also fell Tuesday.

The Soddies and the Naturals are scheduled to play Game 2 of their three-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.