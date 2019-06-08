Joshua Rojas had three doubles and two RBIs, and Jose Urquidy allowed just three hits over six innings as the Round Rock Express beat the Salt Lake Bees 10-0 on Friday in Salt Lake City.

Urquidy (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two in the series opener.

In the top of the first, Round Rock scored four runs, including a two-run double by Rojas. The Express then added three runs in both the fourth and ninth innings. In the fourth, Alex De Goti and Anibal Sierra drove in one run each, while Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run home run in the ninth. Alvarez now has 23 home runs on the season to lead the Pacific Coast League.

Nick Tanielu had a triple and an RBI for Round Rock.

Greg Mahle (1-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and two hits as he suffered the loss. He also struck out two and walked two.

The Bees were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Round Rock staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.