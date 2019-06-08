When one is blessed, it’s a wonderful feeling.

It’s even more gratifying to use that experience to become a blessing to others.

Before he led the Clemson Tigers to a national championship over Alabama. Before he became a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and before he became a Pro Bowl quarterback for the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson was a 10-year-old kid in Gainesville, Ga., who watched his mother, Deann, work her fingers to the bone as a single parent trying to make ends meet for four kids on one salary.

It was 2006 and young Deshaun brought home a note from Habitat for Humanity outlining a plan for first-time homebuyers through work with the charity. Mom was doing her best to hold things together, but times were tough in a cramped apartment. She read the note and over the next few months spent a reported 300 hours helping build houses for others in need with the goal of improving her family’s situation at the forefront.

A blessing came that November when retired NFL running back Warrick Dunn handed her the keys to a furnished four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, complete with a stocked refrigerator. Watson, the guest speaker at Monday's Best of All-Centex Preps awards banquet celebrating the area's top high school players, coaches and teams, will never forget the day his family moved out of that apartment and into a spacious home where each sibling had his own room. Dunn helped make that possible, and his gesture resonates with Watson to this day.

Before the family move, he had spent hours upon hours watching Dunn’s exploits with the Atlanta Falcons. He attended the team’s training camps and had even met Dunn at the local Boys & Girls Club. He noticed that Dunn, a millionaire, gave his personal time to mentor kids and help others, an act of charity that didn't pad his pockets. To date, Warrick Dunn Charities has donated nearly $1 million in down payment assistance to more than 150 single parents since 2002 while partnering with Habitat for Humanity.

Watson’s family received a blessing 13 years ago, and Deshaun grew up with a plan of his own after his mom cut the red ribbon in front of their new home with Dunn in attendance and cameras rolling.

“I always told myself when I was 10 or 11, I would do the same thing if I ever made it to the NFL,” he told Kirk Bohls and yours truly during the On Second Thought podcast.

He didn’t even wait that long. Watson signed to play for coach Dabo Swinney at Clemson — the first coach to send him a recruiting letter — and was pleased to find out that Clemson football teams had been building houses alongside Habitat for Humanity as an annual team community service project since 2012. He joined in and in 2016 received the Lowe’s AFCA Good Works Team award, given annually to 11 FBS football players who excel in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

And he didn’t stop there. After Hurricane Harvey ravaged areas of Houston in August 2017, Watson, who was preparing for his rookie season with the Texans, remembered the life lessons he had learned from Dunn and the positive impact on his family. He had not yet received his first weekly NFL paycheck of $27,353 but had already decided what to do with it. The homes of three cafeteria workers at NRG Stadium had suffered massive flood damage amid the devastation, and Watson, no stranger to struggle in the first decade of his life, made a wonderful gesture.

“Hurricane Harvey came out of nowhere,” he said. “I was sitting in my room and thought, ‘I need to do something.’ I knew I was getting my first paycheck. I got back in town and called my financial adviser and said let’s split it up in threes because I found out these three cafeteria ladies ... their homes were ruined.”

And just like that, a blessed Watson became a blessing to others, just as Dunn had done for him and his family.

“You could tell they were hurting but not wanting to show it,” he said. “They were still loving what they did every day. I knew what was best for me to do. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Watson will enter his third NFL season this fall, and his career is already off to a great start, but the man he has become off the field speaks to a higher purpose. He figured out as a boy that helping others is one of the most important things a human being can do, and he has continued that mission into adulthood.

It's great to see him paying it forward by making the world a better place through his actions.