Melissa senior Sally Clemmons, an All-State guard for the Lady Cardinals’ first regional tournament basketball team this past season, took to the hardwood May 17 in San Antonio as a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Star. Clemmons’ “Teal” team of Class 4A-1A All-Stars went up against another squad of 4A-1A stars at the prestigious annual showcase event, with “Teal” getting nipped by two points in a back-and-forth affair.

Clemmons led Melissa in scoring, assists and steals in 2019 and was the Lady Cards’ second-leading rebounder. She collected 13.9 points per game and logged 175 rebounds with 98 steals and 119 assists. Besides earning All-District honors for her efforts, Clemmons made the TABC Class 4A All-State team and was selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Legacy All-Star team. She is a TGCA Academic All-State honoree as well.

Clemmons is the daughter of JD and Sandy Clemmons.