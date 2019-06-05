Franklin Barreto drove in six runs, while Eric Campbell and Sheldon Neuse drove in three apiece as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Round Rock Express 19-9 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Barreto homered, doubled and singled twice, driving home six runs and scoring a couple.

Down 3-0, the Aviators tied the game in the first inning when Nick Martini scored on a ground out and Neuse hit a two-run double.

Las Vegas later scored in three additional innings, including an eight-run third, when Dustin Fowler hit a two-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Miguel Romero (2-0) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Brandon Bielak (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Kyle Tucker homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Express. Alex De Goti was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs.