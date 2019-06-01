Lorenzo Quintana hit two home runs and Rogelio Armenteros allowed just three hits over six innings as the Round Rock Express defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-1 Friday night in front of 12,477 fans at Dell Diamond.

The Express got on the board first in the Pacific Coast League game as Joshua Rojas doubled to lead off the third inning and Quintana followed with a homer to left-center. Quintana went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Iowa got its only run in the top of the fourth when Robel Garcia doubled and Mark Zagunis singled him in.

Kyle Tucker manufactured a run in the fifth when he singled, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.

Round Rock bumped the lead to 5-1 in the sixth. Rojas walked and stole second, and Quintana walked. Alex De Gotti singled to score Rojas, and Drew Ferguson singled in Quintana.

The Express finished the scoring with three runs in the eighth. Quintana led off and hit the first pitch for another homer to left-center. De Goti walked, Turcker reached on an error, and Ferguson moved them up with a groundout. Yordan Alvarez was intentionally walked to load the bases, but then Taylor Jones walked to bring in De Goti. After a strikeout, Nick Tanielu walked to score Tucker.

Armenteros (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

Trevor Clifton (1-4) took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on four hits and five walks. He struck out six.

Round Rock drew a season-high 12 walks in the victory.