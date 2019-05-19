LSV Final Top 10

Team;Preseason rank

1. Jayton (10)

It's difficult not to rank the Jaybirds atop the standings after making a historic run to the program's first-ever state tournament. More so, Jayton (28-6) — which graduates two seniors — advanced to the state final before finishing runner-up to Slidell.

2. Estacado (1)

The Matadors were a fun team to watch thanks to a rabid mentality on defense, which led to an up-temp offense filled with dunks and fastbreak layups. Tony Wagner and company advanced to the regional semifinals. Donald Young, Dre Conwright and Cameron Rollison graduate, but will be replaced with young talent.

3. Monterey (8)

In his second year, Jeremy McFerrin got total buy in his from his group which played solid defense and found ways to score when it counted. The result saw the Plainsmen (29-9) win three playoff games for the first time in 17 years and advancing to the regional tournament for the first time since the early 1990s.

4. Levelland (NR)

The Lobos made the deepest run among Class 4A schools this season. Led by Jordan Elam, Levelland not only reached the regional finals thanks to a Jakeevian Ford buzzer-beating shot but also eliminated Seminole along the way before falling to Decatur.

5. Shallowater (2)

The Mustangs ended their season earlier than they hoped, but still enjoyed success. Led by Rodie Fuqua and Josh Servantez, Shallowater (25-5), ranked No. 9 heading into the playoffs, advanced to the Region I-3A quarterfinals.

6. New Deal (5)

Fueled by DK Blaylock, Layton Reed and Jett Whitfield, the Lions were and offensive force on the hardwood. But the trio saw their season end when they suffered a Region I-2A quarterfinal loss to Wellington.

7. New Home (9)

The Leopards enjoyed a deep run in the Class 1A playoffs, which ended in the regional quarterfinals at the hands of Borden County. Carter Abney flew under the radar, but proved to be a key player for New Home which has enjoyed success during his high school tenure.

8. Sundown (7)

The Roughnecks had to work without the services of Christian Huey, who tore his lateral meniscus during the football season. Steven Quintanilla and others filled in the void and helped the Roughnecks (22-3) advance to the Region I-2A semifinals before falling to state runner-up Gruver.

9. Tahoka (NR)

The Bulldogs went on a magical run this season, ending with an overtime loss to Wellington in the Class 2A regional semifinals. The Bulldogs also bring back some talent, so another postseason run is not out of the question.

10. Brownfield (NR)

With the watchful eye of Steve Rhodes, the senior-heavy Cubs enjoyed a season which ended in the Region I-3A semifinals. Nunie Ramirez orchestrated an offense which averaged 67 points per game during the postseason.