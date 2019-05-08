The Van Alstyne High School Panthers took on Ponder High School for the first games of bi-district play last week. The Panthers came out victorious with two wins and no need for a tie breaker.

The local team will be taking on Rains High School in another three-game series starting Saturday.

Game 1

The Van Alstyne Panthers varsity baseball team took care of Ponder, 3-0, thanks to timely hitting and a dominant Chandler David start in their first ballgame of the series that started on May. 3.

It was a quiet ballgame for the first three innings of play, neither teams starter giving up more than a single – the Panthers broke the ice in the bottom of the fourth with a huge offensive half-inning.

Samuel Tormos got the Panthers started with a sharp hit double into left field, giving Van Alstyne a base runner in scoring position. Zach Smith followed up with a bullet into center field that brought Tormos around to score and gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead. David Terrill tacked another run onto the Panthers score with an RBI single that made it 2-0, and a final run was scored off a passed ball by the Ponder catcher which allowed Terrill to cross home, giving the Panthers the final 3-0 score.

Chandler and the Panthers defense continued to keep Ponder at bay throughout the remainder of the ballgame, swiftly snagging the first game victory.

David went – seven total innings, giving up one hit, zero runs, zero walks, and sat down five Ponder batters with strikeouts.

Terrill went 1-3 with an RBI and run scored, Smith went 1-3 with an RBI, Nathan Cuthbertson went 2-3 with a run scored, Tormos went 1-3 with a run scored, and Tyler Wilson went 1-4.

Game 2

For the second game in the series, the Panthers set the tone early and swiftly defeating Ponder, 5-1, on May. 4.

The Panthers picked up their first run in the bottom of the first – the bases were juiced by Jake Carroll getting hit by a pitch, Rhett Gallagher placing a perfect bunt for a single, and a stinger by Samuel Tormos into center for a single set the bases up for Van Alstyne. Carroll brought himself around to score on a mistake by the Ponder catcher, making it a 1-0 VA ballgame.

Van Alstyne picked up another run in the bottom of the second – three straight singles by Terrill, David, and Ethan Litzkow yet again loaded the bases for the Panthers. In a moment of deja vu, Tyler Wilson came up to bat and smacked a deep fly ball that was good for a Panther RBI sac-fly, making it a 2-0 ballgame.

Ponder responded with a an RBI ground out in the top of the fifth to make it a 1-2 game.

Back-to-back doubles by Tormos and Terrill brought about the Panthers third run o f the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth, making it a slim 3-1 Panther lead.

The Panthers wrapped up their scoring in the bottom of the sixth – Litzkow singled to get the Panthers rolling, Gallagher hit himself another single, and Tormos sent them home with a two-RBI double into left field. This gave the ballgame its final score at 5-1, and allowed the Panthers to hoist up the Golden Glove as Bi-District champions.

Tormos started the ballgame on the mound for the Panthers – going five innings, giving up four hits, allowing one urn, and striking out two Ponder batters.

Gallagher followed – going two innings, giving up one hit, and striking out two batters.

Tomros had a big game going 3-4 with two RBI and a run scored, Cuthbertson went 1-3 with an RBI, Wilson 1-3 with an RBI, Litzkow went 2-3 with a run scored, Terrill went 1-3 with a run scored, Gallagher went 2-4, David went 1-3, and Zach Smith went 1-4.

Van Alstyne will move on to the area playoffs where they will go up against Rains in a three-game series starting on Saturday.