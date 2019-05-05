The force wasn't quite with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night.

On a Spectacular Saturday theme night which was billed as Star Wars Night, it seemed as if there would be time for the entire catalog of the series to be shown to what little crowd remained following a two-hour rain delay. The crowd missed a late-inning surge by the Sod Poodles in their series opener against the Arkansas Travelers, which wasn't quite enough in a 7-4 defeat.

The Sod Poodles (12-17) have shown that it's been worth sticking around for the duration for the last few nights at Hodgetown. They won a pair of one-run games to win their previous series against Springfield and appeared to carry that momentum into the series opener against Arkansas (19-9).

Amarillo got on the board in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Hudson Potts, who was the hero of the previous night's 6-5 win over Springfield. Potts ended that game with a two-run home run in the 11th inning.

But the Travelers got to Sod Poodles starter Jesse Scholtens after four scoreless innings in the top of the fifth. Consecutive singles by Aaron Knapp, Joe DeCarlo and Donnie Walton brought home a run to tie it before Dom Thompson-Williams lofted a three-run homer to left to make it 4-1.

Arkansas got to Scholtens for two more runs in the top of the sixth to make it 6-1.

The dark skies which had been threatening for the first five innings finally got their way after the top of the sixth. Heavy mist turned to rain accompanied by lightning, prompting the ground crew to bring out the tarp and the fans to scurry for cover for the first rain delay in Hodgetown history.

After a two-hour delay, the game finally resumed.

Trailing 7-1, the Sod Poodles threatened in the eighth. Luis Torrens and Potts led off the inning with singles and both scored on a double by Kyle Overstreet to cut it to 7-3.

Overstreet scored on Brad Zunica's sacrifice fly to right to cut it to 7-4, but that was the last run of the game.

Edward Olivares led off the ninth with a single for the Sod Poodles, putting the tying run on deck. But none of the next three hitters got the ball out of the infield and the game ended.

GETTING THE THUMB: For the first time in its history, Hodgetown had an ejection. Not just one, but three members of the Travelers were shown the exit early.

Jake Fraley was ejected in the fifth inning for arguing a called third strike, and Arkansas manager Mitch Canham argued it as well and was also tossed. In the eighth, Thompson-Williams was ejected for arguing a strike call as well.

TODAY'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send out right-hander Lake Bachar (0-1, 3.38 ERA) against Arkansas right-hander Darren McCaughan (2-1, 2.70) for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game.

DIAZ ON REHAB ASSIGNMENT: Miguel Diaz will become the first San Diego Padres player sent to Amarillo for rehab, as he's expected to join the Sod Poodles on Sunday to recover from a torn meniscus. Diaz, a right-handed reliever, was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Padres on May 1. In two years in the major leagues, Diaz is 2-1 with a 6.56 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 42 appearances.