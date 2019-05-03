Kyle Tucker was a triple short of the cycle, driving home six runs and scoring a couple to help lead the Round Rock Express to a 10-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in 10 innings on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. The Express swept the three-game series with the win.

Myles Straw hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning that allowed Garrett Stubbs to score the go-ahead run after he started the inning on second base. The Express later scored five more runs in the inning, including a three-run double by Tucker.

Yordan Alvarez doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as he finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Straw finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Ralph Garza (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jaime Schultz (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game. Schultz gave up six runs on five hits in just 1 1/3 innings.

Express starter Cionel Perez had a rough start, allowing three runs on six hits in just 2 1/3 innings.

Corbin Martin had a strong relief performance, giving up just one hit in 4 1/3 innings before Garza entered the game.

Cameron Perkins doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Dodgers. Kyle Garlick had a pair of hits.