The Amarillo Bulls have been perfect on the road in the North American Hockey League playoffs, and it's got them one game away from advancing to the next round.

Wednesday night they did it the hard way, falling behind by three goals at the Shreveport Mudbugs heading into the final period of game three. But that's when they awoke, forcing the extra period and winning in overtime 4-3 to take a 2-1 series lead in the South Division finals.

The Bulls, who have won all three of their playoff games on the road, will advance to the next round by beating the Mudbugs on Thursday in game four at 7:11 p.m.

Shreveport led 3-0 at the beginning of the third period and seemed destined to take the series lead. But Alex Peterson and Brett Abelnour both scored early in the third period for the Bulls to cut it to 3-2.

They weren't done though, and they cut it especially close to reach overtime, as Jason Brancheau scored an unassisted goal with 23 seconds left to tie it 3-3 and force OT.

In the extra period, the Bulls took the lead for the first and only time as David Ojamae scored off an assist from Nick Trela for the game-winner.