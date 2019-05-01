In Whitehouse, several area athletes qualified for the state track meet with their performances in the Class 3A Region II meet over the weekend.

The Van Alstyne relay of Jake Carroll, Austin Moore, Cam Montgomery and Samuel Tormos won the region title with a time of 3:20.92. Pottsboro’s quartet of Jared Miller, Ezra Fritts, Cy Shope and Luke Miller was third in 3:22.05 and will see if it earns a wild card berth. Whitesboro’s Kasen Todd, Hunter Case, Joey Gullett and Montana Morgan were sixth in 3:32.34.

The state track meet is May 10-11 at the University of Texas’ Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Van Alstyne’s Dylan Porter was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 15.05 seconds and was seventh in the 300 hurdles in 40.99 seconds.

Whitesboro’s Michael Urbina won the region title in the 1,600 with a time of 4:27.76 while teammate Max Merlyn was third with a time of 4:33.60. Both of them are headed to state in the 3,200 after Urbina won in 9:38.76 and Merlyn was the runner-up in 10:09.57.

Whitewright’s Jace Andrew won the region title in the long jump at 21 feet, eight and a quarter inches and was third in the 100 meter dash in 11.12 seconds and will wait to see if he earns a wild card berth.

Teammate Seth Jackson is going to state in the shot put with a runner-up throw of 48 feet, 10 inches. He was ninth in the discus at 119 feet, five inches.

Xavier Cox-Dunlap was fourth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.68 seconds. Gunter’s Clayton Reed was eighth in 23.53 seconds.

The Tigers 800 relay of Andrew, Marcus Reeves, Austin Testerman and Cox-Dunlap was sixth with a time of 1:31.13.

Gunter’s Tristan Meadors was fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.95 seconds.

Howe’s Parker Blount was fourth in the discus with a throw of 130 feet, eight inches. Whitesboro’s Tanner Young was seventh at 122 feet, eight inches.

Pottsboro’s Luke Miller was fourth in the long jump at 21 feet, one and three quarters inches and Brandon Hubert was eighth in shot put with a throw of 41 feet, two and a half inches.

Whitesboro’s Tryston Gaines and Pottsboro’s Kai Barr and Caleb Wetzel all tied for fifth in the high jump at six feet, two inches. Gaines also was 11th in the triple jump at 42 feet, one and a quarter inch and Pottsboro’s Jake Williams was 13th with a leap of 40 feet, three and three quarters inches.

S&S’ Ruri Aguilar was fifth in the 400 with a time of 51.41 seconds.

Whitewright’s Trevor McCartney tied for 12th in the pole vault by clearing 12 feet.

On the girls side, Howe had a pair of state qualifiers as Marissa Agee won the 800 with a time of 2:15.93.

Bethany Masters also advanced to state with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles in 45.30 seconds. Whitesboro’s Sierra Parks was third in 45.57 seconds and earned the wild card at state.

Masters also was fourth in the long jump at 16 feet, five inches and fourth in the triple jump at 35 feet, six inches. Teammate Hannah Dwyer was 15th in the triple jump at 32 feet, 10 and a quarter inches.

Ally Harvey was third in the high jump on a tie-breaker at five feet, four inches and will wait to see if she is a wild card. Gunter’s Tori Gittens was sixth at five feet, two inches.

The 1,600 relay of Masters, Sydney Rector, Montrevia Durham and Quanesha Roberts was sixth in 4:17.59.

Van Alstyne’s Sydney Ingram advanced with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.80 seconds. S&S’ Kaylee Baker was sixth at 16.73 seconds.

Van Alstyne’s Riley Reece was fifth in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, 10 and a quarter inches and G’Daya Hall was eighth in the 400 meter dash in 1:05.58.

Whitesboro’s Peyton Muntz advanced to state in the 3,200 with a time of 11:51.95.

S&S’ Autyme Cheek was third in the 100 meter dash and will wait to see if she earns a wild card berth while Hailey Petty was also third in the discus with a toss of 113 feet. Cheek also finished 13th in the long jump at 14 feet, 10 and a quarter inches.

Whitewright’s Hayden Thompson was 11th in the discus at 91 feet, six inches.

Pottsboro’s Sammy Wallis was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 33 feet, eight inches and Bells’ Mia Moore was 14th with a toss of 30 feet and a half inch.

The Gunter Lady Tigers relay of Jacee Childers, Bri Carr, Sarah Denton and Nancy Castorena placed third with a time of 4:07.63 and will wait to see if they earn a wild berth.

Pottsboro’s Lauren Hicks tied for ninth in the pole vault by clearing eight feet, six inches.

Class 2A Region II

Tom Bean’s Asa Osbourn was seventh in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.53 seconds. He also was ninth in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, four and a half inches.

The Tom Bean 400 relay of Graham, Ryan Weems, Anthony Karleskint and Osbourn was ninth in the prelims with a time of 45.18 seconds.

Weems also finished 14th in the triple jump at 38 feet, 11 inches.

On the girls side, Tioga’s Carly Hough was sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.22 seconds. Tom Bean’s Ariel Waller was 11th in the prelims in 13.47 seconds.

Hough also finished sixth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.19 seconds. Waller was 10th in the prelims in 27.83 seconds.