Another era begins today in Amarillo professional sports when the FC Amarillo Bombers make their debut this afternoon.

The Bombers will host FC Wichita Falls at 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Cal Farley Coliseum in their debut in the US Arena Pro Soccer League. Gates will open at 3 p.m.

While the team has been a year in formation, there hasn't been a lot of opportunity for players and coaches to work together. It might seem as if it's been a long wait to finally get on the plastic pitch indoors, but coach Chad Webb sees it a little differently.

"I kind of wish we had some more practices because thsi is all so unknown that I worry about if we're ready," said Webb, whose primary job is coaching the West Texas A&M women's soccer team.

The team has played some exhibition matches over the past year in preparation for today's official debut. Webb and his players come primarily from the outdoor soccer world.

Playing at home in front of an enthusiastic crowd can only help in the first official game.

"I do think the exhibition games we played last year are giong to help," Webb said. "The emotions and adrenaline are probably going to spill over for the guys."

Literally, though, it's a brand new ball game. It's indoors, with the turf lying over the ice which hosts the Amarillo Bulls in hockey, making for a potentially slippery situation.

There's that, and adapting to the dimensions of the game itself.

"What (the players) have to do is work ina tighter space," Webb said. "The opposition is closer than in the outdoor game. The speed of play is something that is much faster. The biggest change is that you don't have any time to walk or jog."